She passes by you in a local market, pushing her shopping cart, or maybe you notice her filling her pickup truck at a gas station. You think nothing more than she appears to be an attractive wife and mother perhaps, and you'd be right. But Julie Thomas is much more than that, and in ways you'd never guess.
A former US Air Force pilot who flew Lockheed C-141 'Starlifter' cargo jets, she first realized her love affair with flying at an early age. “As a kid, I used to ride my bike to the local St. Charles, Missouri airport and watch the planes, thinking that one day I might learn to fly as a hobby perhaps.”
Then when Thomas went off to college in Columbia, Missouri and, at the urging of friends, joined the Air Force ROTC program which paid for her final two years of school. While there, a friend who was a flight instructor took her up for a ride. “I enjoyed it and started taking flying lessons, which I paid for with money I made working at a local grocery store. Then, at the end of my flight training in a Cessna 172, I got my pilots' license.”
With opportunities ahead, “I met my future husband, Howard, while we were in college and both got our degrees. Then we both joined the Air Force in 1989.
“At first we were assigned different locations, but a year later we were both assigned to the same base. I initially took military pilot training at Columbus AFB, Mississippi and afterward, I worked cargo on C-141s and C-130s. I was stationed on both the west and east coasts, from which we carried military cargo around the world.”
Thomas flew into several sensitive military zones and after being in the Croatian theater for ninety days, she returned. It was then, in 1993, that she and Howard married.
In 1996, after being based at McChord AFB in Tacoma Washington where Thomas began piloting C-141s after training at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, the Air Force relocated both she and her husband to McGuire AFB, New Jersey. While there, son Marshall was born.
Years passed but with both she and her husband's military careers drawing to a close, they separated from the Air Force in 2000 with Julie and Howard both having attained the rank of captain.
Now as civilians, and with living in New Jersey too expensive, “We returned to the south, and chose to settle in Hernando,” Thomas relates. “Our second son, Ben, was born and we began building our family life in Mississippi. I began work with FedEx where I've worked since.”
Flying military jets was but one adventure in Thomas' life. Today her joy is her husband and their two sons. All four are licensed pilots and the family lives in a house that they built at the Hernando airport.
They own two airplanes which are kept in a hangar on their property, one of which is Thomas' other joy, her 1941 Boeing Stearman, a propeller driven WWII trainer which they bought in 2008. It had been used as a crop duster in the mid-south and was painted white. “We added 'The Queen of Memphis' script to the engine cowl, and a second cockpit was welded in with instruments,” she noted. And today, they fly the Stearman to gatherings all over the country, where owners meet to show and share their planes.
Women like Julie Thomas are unique, a valued asset to the world of flight and to the role women have played in the history of aviation since the early 20th century, including famous women like Louise Thaden, 'Pancho' Barnes, Jackie Cochran, Anne Lindberg, and Amelia Earhart. She is like them in many ways, but she's also a realist.
“For me, personally, I'd like to continue flying everyday for the rest of my life, as long as I have the physical capability to do so,” she mused, “but when it comes time to hangar the plane, I'll just look back and enjoy the wonderful memories.”
