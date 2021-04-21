Voters in Horn Lake will return to the polls on April 27 to decide who the Republican candidate will be in the race for the Alderman At-Large seat.
Danny Klein outpolled Chad Engelke 525-326 on election day, but fell two votes short of reaching the 50-percent plus one threshold to avoid a run-off. Regina Morris finished third in the race with 202 votes.
Klein, an area maintenance manager with DeSoto County Schools who has lived in Horn Lake for 38 years, said he would bring his business knowledge to the Board of Aldermen if elected. He was employed as a terminal, account, operation and project manager at GST Logistics for 20 years, and owned a trucking logistics company for 14 years. Klein, known as “Mr. Danny” to many, also worked at Lake Cormorant High School before accepting his current position with DeSoto County Schools.
“I think I would bring strong leadership being a small businessman and owner,” Klein said.
Klein said the biggest issue facing Horn Lake is the need to hire more police and fire department employees and raise the salaries so they can stay and make a career with the city.
“Right now we are a training ground for police and fire and other city employees,” Klein said. “I’d like to be able to curtail that. We train them and they move on to better jobs. And you can’t blame them. But we’ve got to do something so we can retain those people either with better salaries if that is possible, or bring more of a family team spirit that holds people together.”
Klein said the city also needs to fix the streets and develop a regular maintenance program so that they don’t fall apart again.
“I am a process kind of guy,” Klein said. “I’d like to see us put on our website which roads are budgeted to work on for this year and next year and the following year so people can see what roads we are working on and when their roads will be fixed.”
Klein said the street signs also need replacing.
“Knocking on doors I’ve noticed the street signs are very hard to read,” Klein said. “That would be one thing I’d like to see us fix.”
Klein said be believes he has the leadership to bring about change in Horn Lake, and pointed to his many years of volunteer public service.
He served as District 3 Election Commissioner for 17 years and chairman for the past eight years; chairman of the Horn Lake Planning Commission; president of Sacred Heart School Board; president of Sacred Heart Church Parish Council; concession stand volunteer for Horn Lake High School and Lake Cormorant High School; and president of Sacred Heart School and Horn Lake High School Booster Clubs.
Klein has been married for 47 years to his wife, Rita, and has four children who are all graduates of Horn Lake High School, and 14 grandchildren.
“I would like to thank everyone and ask for your vote,” Klein said. “Let’s make Horn Lake its best - together.”
Engelke has lived in Horn Lake for 25 years and has worked in real estate for the past 17 years with United Real Estate Mid-South. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Engelke said he is running for Alderman At-Large because he wants to see Horn Lake grow and prosper like its neighbors. He said Horn Lake is in a unique position to grow because of its proximity to I-55 on Interstate Blvd. and is perfectly situated for new industrial and commercial growth on land in the west side of the city that can be developed.
“I think Horn Lake has been left behind,” Engelke said. “And I don’t understand the reasoning behind it.I want to run so we can get Horn Lake on par with the other cities of DeSoto County and start seeing some of that growth. I think there is a lot of potential for Horn Lake to see that growth.”
Engelke said he would also like to see aldermen more engaged in the community. As a board member of the Chamber of Commerce he attends a lot of ribbon cuttings and rarely sees many public officials at those events.
“I’ve noticed that aside from the mayor and the city administrator, none of the other aldermen show up to these,” Engelke said. “I feel that one thing we can do better as aldermen is to build relationships with the businesses who are here and businesses that want to come here. And a lot of that is done by going to community events.”
Engelke said the city also needs to pay its police and fire personnel more.
“Our police department is understaffed, partly because the pay is below everybody else in DeSoto County,” Engelke said. “A lot of times they go where the money is, and Horn Lake is not that. I’d like to see us prioritize our funds to get our police up to where they need to be.”
Engelke said he would also like to see the city apply for grants to fix the parks.
“I don’t know if it is a lack of funding, but I would like to see us come together and get Latimer Park back to where it once was,” Engelke said. “There is a lack of maintenance that needs to be addressed.”
He added that he would like to see residents be more involved in developing the new comprehensive plan that will guide the city for the next 20 years.
“Some of our growth problems have been outdated ordinances keeping projects like the Silo that people have mentioned they would like to see come to Horn Lake, from being built,” Engelke said. “Together we can get Horn Lake where it needs to be in the 21st century.”
Engelke has been a member and ambassador of the Chamber of Commerce since 2016, and on the board of directors and vice president since 2020. He was awarded Horn Lake’s Chamber Champion of the Year in 2018.
Other community service includes vice president of BNI - North Mississippi Achievers; media coordinator, volunteer, and Supporting Parent of the Lake Cormorant Band Boosters; vice president of Rotary Club of Southaven; and a member of the Horn Lake Planning Board Ward 1 since 2020.
Engelke has been married for 20 years to his wife, Cristan, and has three children.
The winner of the run-off will face Democrat William Egner in the June general election. Egner defeated Francis J. Miller 264-235 in the primary.
