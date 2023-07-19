The repressive summer heat didn't keep a handful of teens from having a great time learning how to create fabric art at the First Regional Library in Hernando.
Kelsey Jones, Head Librarian, explained that the event was part of a summer program that the library offers annually. And this one, dubbed “Reverse Tie-Dye,” was a hands-on, participatory opportunity for the teens to try their hand at making color-loss T-shirts.
The shirts, provided by the library, were of various colors with each teen choosing his or her favorite. After instructions from the staff, they went outside to use spray bottles of bleach with the shirts covered in the mixture. As it soaked into the fabric, the bleach and water mixture faded the color to reveal a pattern that each student created using rubber bands to tie the twisted shirts.
“We hold these events a few times each year, some designed to give little children a chance to make their own shirts, and occasionally we do the same for older kids, teenagers, and have between ten and twenty participants,” according to Jones.
11-year old Lyric Galvan, of Southaven, was there to make her version of a tie-dye T-shirt, her father having found the notice on the First Regional Libraries Facebook page.
According to Head Librarian Jones, “The reverse tie-die process shows kids that there are activities they can enjoy with their friends, whether they come here to the library, or stay at home, or go to a friend’s house and be creative.”
Jones said the activity requires little supervision, except for dealing with the bleach and the rubbing alcohol that parents or family adults can watch over to make sure no child is harmed.
To make a tie-die, a tee shirt is first twisted to form a pattern, then bound with a rubber band. Then the bleach – usually diluted in strength with water – is sprayed on the shirt and allowed to do its work.
“It takes a few minutes, but once the color begins to fade, and at the point where the child likes what he or she is seeing, then the fabric is sprayed with rubbing alcohol to stop the action of the bleach,” Jones said.
Jones said the shirt must be allowed to dry before the rubber band is removed. She added that the smiles on the children's faces are an indication that they like what they created.
Library events are posted on the First Regional Library web page and are free to the public. The library furnishes all materials needed so that no child has to bring anything but a desire to make something.
“It's an artistic experience that pleases children because they then have something to take home, show their family and share with their friends,” Jones said.
