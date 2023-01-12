Lewisburg homebuilder and former DeSoto County Sheriff Deputy Justin Keen announced his candidacy for District 6 state representative.
Keen said with a Republican majority in Jackson, he will stand up and protect conservative values, principles, and priorities at the state level.
“The last two years have shown us that we cannot give Democrats any more ground in Washington or Mississippi,” Keen said in a press release. “Therefore, I am putting in for the job of State Representative to fight for the future of our state, our families, law enforcement, and against the Democrat policies that create crisis after crisis.”
Keen said voters can count on him to advocate for legislation that fosters an attractive economic environment, protects small businesses, secures our freedoms, and invests in Mississippi’s workforce of tomorrow.
"I believe, with your support and my background as a small business owner and former sheriff deputy, we can do just that,” he said.
Keen was a SWAT team sniper and is a small business owner, coach, and avid outdoorsman. He is a product of DeSoto County Schools and the University of Mississippi, where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration.
He and his wife Ariel, a teacher at Lewisburg Middle School, and their three children, live in Lewisburg and attend DeSoto Hills Baptist Church.
