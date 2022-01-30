DeSoto County’s own country music star KC Johns has a new song out.
In her new single, “Confused,” Johns sings about the conflicted feelings many people experience while holding relationships together, and is a blend of determination, frustration and emotional vulnerability.
The song is Johns’ most recent collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated producer and songwriter Billy Smiley (WhiteHeart, Johnny Cash, and Petra).
Her 2021 Christmas release, “Please Come for Christmas,” was released to domestic and international country radio and was the most-streamed Play MPE country song for the week of December 13, 2021.
“With Billy, I have met someone who seems to really understand the rawness and the restlessness in my soul, and that made a huge difference in recording ‘Confused,’” Johns said. “We have so much fun in the studio working with some of the best musicians in Nashville.”
Johns said writing the lyrics during the pandemic with Tim Angsten and Tim Baumgartner just flowed as they talked about relationships and some of the tough times people were going through.
“Couples were faced with spending loads of time together during 2020 and 2021, which put lots of relationships to the test,” Johns said. “‘Confused’ is a song that we all felt everyone could relate to. The line, ‘Sitting on the kitchen floor, I hear you through the bedroom door, talking me down to your mother...’ puts you right in the moment of where one half of that couple is. I hope people are moved by the lyrics as much as we were moved while writing this song.”
The song was recorded at the legendary Sound Kitchen Studios in Franklin, Tennessee, and Johns said the creative process for “Confused” was as revelatory as it was fun for her and Billy.
Johns will be pursuing an busy touring schedule in 2022 with stage shows, casinos, festivals, clubs, and international dates already filling her touring calendar.
“2022 promises to be a breakout year for KC with new songs and videos already in the works,” Smiley said.
Johns will be performing live in DeSoto County on Feb. 17 at 10th Inning Bar and Grill in Southaven 7-10 p.m, Feb. 18 at Uncle Bubba's in Hernando 7-11; and Feb. 19 at Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch 7-10 p.m.
For tour dates and more about KC Johns’ music visit kcjohns.rocks
