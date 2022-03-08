DeSoto County native and country singer KC Johns is on Cloud 9 after her latest single, “Confused,” showed up this week on the Music Row Charts.
“Confused” moved up to No. 130 from the No. 240 spot and is Johns’s first single to crack the music charts.
“I can not believe we charted on the Music Row Charts,” Johns said in an email post to her fans. “I’m currently catching my breath and enjoying this moment as I’ve never in my life had a song on the Music Row charts before.”
Johns said she is grateful for the radio airplay and to listeners for helping to move the song along.
“I’ve broken down in joyful tears a few times only because I’ve been so grateful to have the support of you,” Johns said. “To some, this may seem small, but to me it’s like we’re climbing that mountain that’s been filled with snow, slippery ice, and stumbling rocks.”
Johns recently returned from Norway and is back on tour with show dates in east Tennessee. She will make an appearance in DeSoto County later this month on March 24 at 10th Inning Bar & Grille in Southaven, March 25 at Uncle Bubba’s in Hernando, and March 26 at Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch.
