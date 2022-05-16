K.K. Agner of Horn Lake was named to the All-MACCC softball team, one of three Mississippi Gulf Coast players on the All-MACCC Softball Team for 2022.
Agner, a sophomore first baseman at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, earned First Team honors for the second straight season.
She led Gulf Coast with 10 home runs and 34 RBI while batting .366. Her .687 on-base percentage was ninth-best in the conference, and her slugging percentage of .687 was 10th.
