K.J. Wright might be known for winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and for flattening opposing team’s quarterbacks. But “the Elevator” as he was known to his highs school basketball teammates also had some winning moves on the hardwood back during his days as a three sport standout at Olive Branch High School.
Wright will be coming back to his hometown on June 24 to host an inaugural Alumni Charity basketball game to raise money for Olive Branch High School athletics.
“I’m just super excited to come home,” Wright said. “It’s just going to be an awesome event. All of the money we raise will go for the sports program.”
Tickets to the game are $10 and limited to 1,000 tickets.
Wright said the event will feature a live basketball game featuring alumni, a men’s and women’s 3-point shooting contest, along with appearances by alumni cheerleaders, alumni dance team, and food trucks.
“For me to be able to get everyone together for a reunion game is really special to me,” Wright said.
Wright will also be signing autographs and posing for pictures.
“I felt like a basketball game was a good way to get everyone involved and bring people out,” Wright said. “We’re going to have people going back to classes from the 1970s. It’s going to be a nice way to let everyone showcase their skills. A lot of my classmates and alumni can still dunk.”
And yes, he said “The Elevator” will be in full effect.
“I’ve still got it,” Wright said. “You will see a dunk or two from me. But really I’m just excited to be there and to do anything that I can to help out the sports program. I want everyone to come out to the game. It will be a fun time.”
The 6-fooot-4, 245 pound Wright played football, basketball and participated in track for the Conquistadors and then earned a football scholarship to Mississippi State where he played for the Bulldogs from 2007-2010.
Wright was ranked the eight best outside linebacker prospect in the draft by NFLDraftScout.com and was drafted in the fourth round (99th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He was the starting linebacker on the Seahawks 2014 Super Bowl Championship team and had seven tackles in the championship game.
Since entering the league in 2011, he has registered five 100-plus tackle seasons, including a career-best 132 tackles in 2019. His 934 career tackles rank third-most in Seahawks' history and third-most among all active linebackers in the NFL.
Wright said he loves coming back to his hometown whenever he gets a chance and is passionate about giving back to the community. He presented a $5,750 check in 2018 to pay for the basketball team’s state 5A championship rings and has personally trained student athletes at Olive Branch High School.
“I’ve been in Seattle for most of my adulthood, so any time I get to come home I try and make an impact on the community and show the kids that they can go beyond Olive Branch and go on to play professional sports,” Wright said. “So just to be present in the community is important to me.”
Wright said high school athletics laid the foundation of who he is today.
“Friday nigh lights was everything to me,” Wright said. “The stadium was always packed. Us playing Southaven, us playing South Panola - those were the good old days. I remember as a kid going to those games and watching high school football and being like, wow! I want to be one of them. So to grow up in Olive Branch and see that was special to me.”
The Conquistadors went undefeated in basketball his senior year and went to state his sophomore and junior year.
“I just had a phenomenal high school career,” Wright said.
Wright will also be honoring Coach Andrew “Andy” Orr and his former teammate Bobby Dillard during halftime. Orr, who was the former athletic director and boy’s basketball coach in Olive Branch, died in January 2021 at age 54. Dillard passed away in September 2021 at age 34.
“Coach Orr was everything to me,” Wright said. “He was the first coach that I can say I really loved, and I feel like he loved me. The lessons he instilled in me from discipline to working hard, he had no problem calling me out to be my best. I just loved the guy and to see his life end so soon was heartbreaking the me.”
Wright said Dillard was a phenomenal athlete who was loved and respected by his teammates.
“He was a senior my sophomore year,” Wright said. “He had amazing jumping ability. He was just a special guy who got along with everyone. That COVID year just hit a lot of people. It was hard to see that.”
As far as his own football career, the 11-year football veteran said he is currently a free agent, but would love to return to Seattle. He played for the Seahawks from 2011 to 2020 then signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.
“I talked to Coach (Pete) Carroll and the staff. They know I want to come back,” Wright said. “Seattle knows how special they are to me. We’ll see how training camp goes. If they decide to pull the trigger I will be ready to go. I am just going to see where this football journey takes me. Whether I am signed or ride off into the sunset, I am pretty thankful for the career I put together.”
Tip off is at 7 p.m. inside Charlie Bibb Gymnasium. Tickets are $10 and available at Eventbrite but are going fast.
