DeSoto County Sheriff's Department released a statement on Tuesday of an investigation into a "possible threat of violence."
"At approximately 9 a.m., the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department was notified about a possible threat of violence against Center Hill Elementary School," DCSD Public Information Officer Tish Clark said. "The DCSD’s K-9 Division, along with Memphis K-9, & the ATF, conducted a thorough search & determined there was no credible threat."
Olive Branch Police Department reported that a juvenile was located and detained who made the threat. The subject was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.
The identity of the juvenile subject has not been released.
The sheriff's department increased security and maintained an increased presence at CHES to ensure safety of faculty, students, and staff.
"Keeping our children and community safe is our number one priority," Clark said. "We appreciate the assistance from Memphis K-9 & the ATF. We also appreciate the support from DeSoto County Schools and the Olive Branch Police Department in a combined effort to resolve this issue quickly and peacefully.”
Clark added that the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department responded to Center Hill Elementary School because that is the only Center Hill school in their jurisdiction. The other three Center Hill schools are under the jurisdiction of the Olive Branch Police Department.
There was no further information available at press time. The case remains under investigation.
