Kelsey Jones has been hired to serve as the new Branch Head Librarian at the James F. Anderson Public Library in Hernando.
Jones is originally from Paris, Tenn., and has a BA in English from Bethel University and a Masters in Information Science from UT-Knoxville. Before coming to FRL, she worked for several years at the Anna Porter Public Library in Gatlinburg where she held several roles, eventually advancing to Director of the library.
“I am thrilled to be here in Hernando, and look forward to working with this team to make this library an even more important community resource," Jones said.
Kelsey replaces Jesse Pool, who has been promoted to Tate County Library Manager, where he will supervise the Senatobia and Coldwater branches.
"First Regional Library is so fortunate to have these capable, talented library professionals to lead the libraries in Tate County and Hernando," said FRL Director, Lori Barnes. "I look forward to all that Jesse and Kelsey will accomplish in these new roles. They are valued members of the FRL Team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.