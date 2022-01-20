One of DeSoto County’s most famous residents may soon get a historical marker on the courthouse square.
The Board of Supervisors received a request from DeSoto County Tourism officials asking for their support and help in placing a marker to recognize the local roots of best-selling author John Grisham.
Grisham, the author of more than 30 legal thrillers which have sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, once practiced law inside the old county courthouse and wrote his first novel “A Time to Kill” in his spare time during breaks between cases and debates in the Mississippi legislature where he represented DeSoto County.
Kim Terrell, executive director of DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Association, said the marker to Grisham will be the county’s first Literary Trail marker.
“Mississippi has the Blues Trail markers, of which we have five. We have the Country Music Trail markers, of which we have one. And we have the Freedom Trail Markers of which we have one here for James Meredith,” Terrell said. “So this will be our first Writers Trail marker.”
Terrell said they are proud of Grisham’s connection to DeSoto County and even more excited that he chose to have the marker erected in Hernando.
“We had hoped that he would agree to have it here because that’s where he started his first book,” Terrell said. “The marker will talk about his history with us and how the courthouse is the spot where he wrote it.”
DeSoto County Museum Curator Rob Long said erecting a sign to recognize Grisham’s DeSoto County connection is a long overdue honor.
“I think it is a great idea,” Long said. “It is a nice piece of history that taps into his popularity worldwide as an acclaimed author. And one of the great things about John Grisham is that he has not lost the friendships that he made here. He is still remembered very fondly here, and of course has created quite a literary legacy. We are very blessed to count him as one of our own.”
Grisham was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the second son of five children, but moved with his family to Southaven in 1967 when he was 12. He attended Horn Lake High School where he played football, baseball, and basketball, but transferred to the newly built Southaven High School due to overcrowding.
Long said Grisham was a quiet young man who loved to play sports.
“All of his teachers say that he was a nice young man,” Long said.
Grisham credits his senior English teacher, Frances McGuffey, for encouraging his love of reading. McGuffey introduced him to the novels of John Steinbeck.
Grisham worked a number of blue-collar jobs including laying asphalt on a road crew before deciding to enroll in Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he had dreams of becoming a baseball star. He changed majors three times in three semesters before finally earning a degree in accounting from Mississippi State University.
He entered University of Mississippi School of Law to study tax law but shifted his focus to trial law. After earning his JD in 1981, Grisham returned to Southaven where he married his wife, Renee, and then practiced law for the next ten years, representing clients in personal injury, product liability, and criminal cases. During his first ever murder case, Grisham got so nervous that he had to go to the bathroom before giving his closing argument to the jury.
“His law office was on Stateline Road and he argued cases inside the county courthouse,” Long said.
Grisham was elected to the Mississippi legislature in 1983 representing the 7th District and DeSoto County until 1990. His $8,000 salary as a legislator was more than he was earning as an attorney.
In 1984, he became intrigued by a case involving two teenage girls who were brutally beaten and raped. The case formed the basis for his first novel, “A Time to Kill.” Grisham jotted down notes and would write during the early morning hours at his law office or upstairs at the courthouse in between cases, and later at home at night.
“He didn’t have a study so he set up his work processor in his laundry room at his home in Southaven,” Long said.
The novel took three years to write and was rejected 28 times before it was accepted by little known Wynwood Press which printed 5,000 copies and paid Grisham $15,000.
Long said Grisham promoted the book at book signings in Oxford and encouraged friends and even clients to buy it.
“He made the rounds everywhere selling the book out of the trunk of his car,” Long said.
Grisham scored big with his next legal thriller, “The Firm” in 1991. The novel became a New York Times bestseller and stayed on the list for 47 weeks selling seven million copies. Hollywood purchased the film rights for $600,000 and adapted it to the big screen starring Tom Cruise in 1993.
His second best-selling novel, “The Pelican Brief” was published in 1992 and was also made into a movie. Grisham would go on to pen 28 consecutive number one best-sellers. Eight of his novels have been made into movies.
Grisham returned to the courtroom one more time in 1996 to represent the family of a railroad brakeman who was killed when he was pinned between two cars. He won a $683,500 verdict, the largest of his legal career.
Grisham is also an activist with the Innocence Project which helps release criminals unjustly convicted of a crime on the basis of DNA evidence and is against capital punishment.
District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner, a long-time friend of the Grisham family, said Grisham is absolutely deserving of historical recognition.
“He is certainly a notable DeSoto Countian,” Gardner said.
Gardner said he remembers when Grisham was working on “A Time to Kill.”
“I used to host a talk show on cable and I had him on my show a couple of times to talk about what was happening in the legislature,” Gardner said. “And I said to him, ‘Hey John, I hear besides practicing law that you’re trying your hand at writing a book.’ He said ‘Yeah, I have a little computer set up and Renee is my editor.’ I said ‘good luck with that.’ I might have said don’t quit your day job. But he did pretty well.”
Today, Gardner has a whole shelf of signed John Grisham books and still sees him whenever he comes back to DeSoto County. Gardner said Grisham attended a birthday party for McGuffey about five years ago.
“I actually got to sit at the table with him and catch up a little,” Gardner said. “He’s still got a lot of friends in DeSoto County.”
Gardner said they aren’t certain yet where the marker will be placed - either somewhere on the square by the courthouse or possibly in front of the library.
“We’ve just got to figure out where the best place is to put it so we can honor somebody who has brought a lot of recognition to DeSoto County.”
Terrell said Grisham will be on hand for the sign’s unveiling some time this spring.
“We had it scheduled at one point in February, but with COVID John chose to wait a little bit,” Terrell said. “So we are just waiting on a new date from him. He is very honored and very excited about it. Our markers in the past have honored our Blues history and we’ve not had any the people alive to come to them. When we had the Freedom Trail marker James Meredith was here. With John Grisham here it will be an even bigger deal of who he is and what he has done. So we are very excited by it.”
