A marker recognizing best-selling author and Mississippi native John Grisham’s DeSoto County roots will be placed in front of the county library in Hernando.
The Board of Supervisors gave its permission this week to erect the marker, which will be the county’s first on the Mississippi Writers Trail. Grisham, the author of more than 30 legal thrillers which have sold over 300 million copies worldwide, practiced law in Southaven and wrote his first novel, “A Time to Kill” in his spare time at the old county courthouse.
“It’s very fitting,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell, a Grisham fan. “He’s from here and that’s very exciting. And he puts in little tidbits and things, and you sometimes recognize characters and places from around here. So having him showcased at the library here in Hernando where he wrote his first book, we are very, very exited to honor him.”
The Mississippi Writers Trail is a series of historical markers throughout the state which recognize the contributions of Mississippi’s most acclaimed writers. Grisham will join the ranks of other famous Mississippi wordsmiths including William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams, Shelby Foote, and Eudora Welty,
Honorees are selected by an advisory committee which includes the Mississippi Arts Commission and Mississippi Book Fair. The DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Association will be coordinating the placement of the marker, which will include a visit by Grisham sometime later this year when it is unveiled. The cast aluminum markers are shaped like an open book and highlight information about each author including significant locations associated with their career.
Lori Barnes, director of First Regional Library, said she is thrilled that the marker will be placed by the library.
“As someone who has been a fan of Mr. Grisham’s works since the very first one, “A Time to Kill,” was published, I cannot think of any Mississippi author who is more deserving of this distinction,” Barnes said.
Grisham earned his law degree from University of Mississippi in 1981 and practiced law in Southaven from an office on Stateline Road for the next ten years, representing clients in personal injury, product liability, and criminal cases. During his first ever murder case, Grisham reportedly got so nervous that he had to run to the bathroom before giving his closing argument to the jury.
In 1984, Grisham became intrigued by a case involving two teenage girls who were brutally beaten and raped. The case formed the basis for a “A Time to Kill.” The novel took three years to write and was rejected 28 times before it was finally accepted by little known Wynwood Press, which printed 5,000 copies and paid him $15,000. Grisham promoted the book at book signings at small independent bookstores and kept a box in the trunk of his car which he encouraged friends to buy.
Grisham scored big with his second novel, “The Firm,” in 1991. The novel became a New York Times bestseller, selling seven million copies and stayed on the list for 47 weeks and later became a blockbuster Hollywood movie starring Tom Cruise. Grisham would go on to write 28 consecutive number one best-sellers. Eight of his novels have been made into movies.
Barnes said Grisham’s books continue to be among the most requested and read in the library system and around the world.
“Being that Mr. Grisham lived and worked here for many years, I think the marker located in his home county will be a wonderful tribute to Grisham, whose experiences as an attorney here in DeSoto County no doubt influenced his works all these years,” Barnes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.