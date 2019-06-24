Where DeSoto County stands for the number of workers still looking for jobs is expected to come out Tuesday afternoon. But, statewide, the number of available jobs is up, but so is the unemployment rate.
Figures from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) out late last week show the Magnolia State had an increase in the number of jobs by 12,000.
These numbers are based on a survey of employers and the survey is recognized as the most reliable indicator of job growth.
The number of non-farm jobs in Mississippi rose by 2,300 in May to 1,165,800, which are the most jobs ever recorded in Mississippi.
At the same time, the unemployment rate in Mississippi rose by one-tenth of a percent to an even five-percent of the workforce unemployed. The one-tenth of a percent hike is compared to the 4.9 percent figure in April 2019. It is also up two-tenths of a percent from the May 2018 figure of 4.8 percent.
Over the year since May 2018, the number of jobs in our state increased by 12,100.
The state DES report said Mississippi’s labor force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased in May by 1,000 to 1,267,600. Over the year since May 2018, the state labor force has fallen by 9,300.
The number of people working in Mississippi rose in May by 900 to 1,204,800; however, for the year since May 2018, employed individuals decreased by 10,800.
The number of unemployed Mississippians rose slightly by 100 in May to 62,800 and in the past year, since May 2018, the number of unemployed Mississippians increased by 1,500.
County-by-county figures on the workforce and unemployment situation in May will be made available by 1 p.m. Tuesday on the MDES website, said official Mary Willoughby.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.