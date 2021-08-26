Adam Hendrix arrived at the Landers Center in Southaven around 9:45 a.m. Thursday for the Mid-South Area Job Fair to check out the various employers who were looking to hire workers.
He was nearly out of resumes barely two hours later.
“I’ve almost given out all of my resumes,” Hendrix said.
Hendrix, who is from Nesbitt, came hoping to land a job in law enforcement. He visited with recruiters from Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and came away encouraged that he would find a good position to start his career at. He’s currently working for his father’s landscaping business, but interned with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
“I came here looking for something in criminal justice or maybe something security related,” Hendrix said. “I was told that I would mostly be starting out in corrections. But I’m also interested in something in investigations or a K9 unit.”
Nearly 50 employers set up booths at the fair and had plenty of job opportunities to offer those willing to work. Participants included Northwest Mississippi Community College, Direct Auto Insurance, North American Electric Inc., Cardinal Health, Apelah, FedEx , DMC Power, Amazon, B&P Enterprises, Vistar, Sephora, Chic-fil-a and many more.
Adam Watts, a human resource manager at O’Reilly Auto Parts, said they are looking to fill about 100 positions, mostly general warehousing positions at their distribution center in Horn Lake.
“We’ve had a few candidates stop by,” Watts said.
Watts said it has been hard to both find and retain workers in this current economy.
“There is a lot of competition to fill positions,” Watts said.
Tiffany Granderson, human resources manager at Helen of Troy, said they have about 200 jobs they need to fill - everything from line picker/packer positions up to managers.
“We need front line associates and leadership,” Granderson said.
The jobs pay anywhere from $15 an hour to start, to $130,000 for experienced managers.
Granderson said attendance was pretty sparse most of the day, but they did have job hunters stop by looking for clerical work and at least one manager position.
“It’s competitive right now,” Granderson. “And people aren’t coming out to these as much as they were before we got into the world we are in now. But it is definitely a good time to be looking for a job.”
Tashunda Vaughn drove just under an hour from Batesville to explore different career options. She currently owns a child day care, but would like to find a job in administrative training, education, or public relations and marketing.
“I’ve stopped at just about every station,” Vaughn said. “I am looking hopefully to change my career.”
Vaughn said she walked away feeling good about her visit with representatives from FedEx.
“I just left the FedEx table,” Vaughn said. “I am more optimistic with this one because of the various positions they do have.”
The job fair was hosted by the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, DeSoto County Economic Development Council, and the Acts Career Center at Brown Missionary Baptist Church of Southaven, in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
