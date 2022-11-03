Myra Williams wasn’t very impressed with Jerry Lee Lewis when he came to stay with her parents at their Memphis home. He had on a red plaid shirt which made him look like a country boy. His haircut looked like it cost a dollar and made his ears stick out.
But when he sat down and started playing their spinet piano in the living room, it was like a scene right out of a movie.
“He went over to it and started playing. It was like, oh my God,” Williams said in a telephone interview. “Jerry was so talented and had some awesome songs. It’s really special to watch him play the piano.”
The rock ’n’ roll pioneer who topped the music charts with hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died last week at age 87 at his home in DeSoto County. A public memorial service will be held today at Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando from 5 to 8 p.m. He will be laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana.
Williams was Jerry Lee’s second cousin once removed and married the singer in 1957 when was she was only 13 years-old and he was 22. The marriage caused an immediate uproar when it became public during a tour of England and sent Lewis’s career into a tailspin just as he was climbing up the music charts, and led to boycotts of his music.
The former “child bride,” now 78 and living in Atlanta after a successful career in real estate, reflected on the ups and downs of her life with the man they called “the Killer.”
“The called me a child bride, but really I was the adult,” Williams said. “Jerry was the one chewing gum, playing with squirt guns, and the one who never grew up. I had to do everything. I was in the eighth grade. I didn’t even have a driver’s license.”
Myra’s father, J.W. Brown, was Lewis’s cousin and played electric bass. He went to Natchez where Lewis was living at the time and brought him to Memphis to record with Sam Phillips at Sun Records. Williams said Jerry Lee stayed in her bedroom while she slept on the couch. The pair would have pillow fights and often engaged in other hijinks, which is how they fell in love.
“There really wasn’t much wooing going on,” Williams said. “He just picked me out. It was like ‘I’m going to marry this girl.’”
Williams said Lewis had just come back from Louisiana and asked her if she wanted to go to a movie one night when they were all at the dinner table. But instead of going to a movie, they headed to Hernando and eloped.
“We got up and left and got in his car,” Williams said. “He drove and drove and drove and I didn’t know where he was going. It wasn’t toward the movies. He opened up the glove box and pulled out this marriage license. I looked at it and it had my name on it and his name. I looked at him and I said ‘I thought you hand to stand and say something to get married?’ He said ‘no, thats just the license. We’re going to go get married’ I said, ‘are you crazy? My daddy will kill you.’ He said ‘no he won’t. Your momma and daddy won’t mind.’ I’m thinking, ohhhh yes they will.”
Williams felt like a deer caught in the headlights. She said the scene was captured perfectly by Winona Ryder, who played her in the 1989 movie “Great Balls of Fire.” The movie featured Dennis Quaid as Jerry Lee and was based on her 1982 book.
“I was like, huh? What’s happening?” Williams recalled. “This is insane. You don’t go from the supper table and go get married. I don’t even know if I answered the preacher when said ‘do you?’ I probably went ‘uh, uh, uh.’ It was like riding the tail end of a roller coaster.”
Williams said they kept their marriage hidden from her parents for about five or six days. The secret became too much for her and she left the marriage license in her bedroom for her mother to find.
“My nerves were just about shot,” Williams said. “I went to school that day and Jerry went to Sun Records. My mother found it and brought it to to my daddy. She said ‘J.W., look what has happened.’”
Williams said her father “just lost it” and went and got his pistol.
“He said, ‘I’m going to Sun Records and I’m going to kill that son of a bitch!’” Williams said. “He was very angry and felt very betrayed. I mean, I was his 13 year-old little girl.”
Williams said her mother frantically called Sam Phillips at Sun and told him J.W. had a gun and was on his way down there to kill Jerry because he had eloped with Myra.
“Sam said ‘Okay, I will take care of it,’” Williams said. “He threw Jerry in the car and took him to the airport and told him to get on the next plane leaving town and don’t come back until I tell you to.’”
Phillips sat her father down, calmed him down, and got him to accept the fact that Jerry and Myra were married.
“Sam could charm the bird out of the trees,” Williams said. “He laid it on thick. He said to daddy, ‘Now Jay, you married Lois when you were 17 and she was barely 16. Y’all have loved each other and been together all these years. How do you know this isn’t the same thing for these kids?’”
Williams said her daddy realized that he couldn’t kill Jerry and that the only choice he had was to act like he liked it.
Lewis came back after about three or four days. Williams said the next time Jerry came face to face with her daddy was on stage.
“He sure wanted to kill him,” Williams said. “But that wasn’t an option. He probably wanted to grab him by the collar and punch him in the nose, but their next meeting was very visible and public. So momma and daddy let it go. They couldn’t change it. Now, my daddy did say to Jerry ‘don’t you ever do anything to hurt her because if you do, you’re going answer to me.’ But they accepted it and it was okay.”
Lewis was rocketing to the top of the music charts and was set to de-throne Elvis Presley as the new King of Rock ’n’ Roll after the singer was drafted into the Army, when things suddenly came crashing down.
The press learned of his marriage to Myra during a tour of England which set off a firestorm of controversy.
“I let the cat out of the bag,” Williams said. “When we landed, they had the band stay on the plane and everybody else got off and stood around. There was one sneaky reporter who saw me standing there and noticed that I had got off the plane when everybody else did. He said, ‘who are you miss?’ I said ‘I’m nobody.’ He said ‘but didn’t you get off that plane?’ I said ‘yeah.’ He said ‘but who are you?’ I tried to ignore him but he kept insisting. Finally I said ‘okay, I’m Jerry’s wife.’ Well, I may as well have shot off a cannon in the middle of London. He took off and I thought, I wonder what I said? Of course, the rest is history. It was downhill all the way.”
The public outcry and backlash over his controversial marriage was swift and intense. Lewis was called a “cradle robber” and “baby snatcher” by the British press, who also called for him to be deported. The tour had to be cancelled.
Williams blames the adults for causing the fiasco.
“I had no idea anybody was fearful of it,” Williams said. “So I didn’t have my guard up. Sam was telling Jerry ‘you can’t take Myra. You’ve got to leave her here.’ And Jerry said ‘nope. If she don’t go, I don’t go.’ But nobody talked to me. I was clueless. I had no idea there could be a problem. The adults should have had the sense to talk to me.”
The reception back home was just as hostile. The scandal followed him and radio stations stopped playing his records. Concert dates dried up. He went from making $15,000 a night, to a couple hundred dollars as his career continued to nosedive.
Williams said despite all the controversy that followed, Jerry never blamed her for his downfall.
“He said ‘I ain’t worried about this. This will workout. I’d marry you a thousand times if that’s what I needed to do,’” Williams said. “He never for one second blamed me.”
Still, Williams said Jerry’s fall from grace wounded him and changed him.
“It took his career to the bottom,” Williams said. “It was devastating. Lots of people ran and covered their face and acted like the didn’t know him. They didn’t want to be associated with something that was bad news.”
Although they went on to have two children, Williams said their marriage suffered. She said Jerry never did understand what all the full was about. He kept kept recording, but turned to drugs and alcohol to numb the hurt.
Williams said Jerry’s personality changed and she endured every type of physical and mental abuse imaginable. They divorced in 1970.
“It was Jekyll and Hyde,” Williams said. “He could be silly and playful and loving one night, and then be out with the guys drinking and playing a show and come home and be a monster. And the next morning he would get up and say ‘hey babe. What are you doing?’ And I’m going ‘you SOB.’ It was the pills. That’s what sent him into another atmosphere. He could be real mean, to put it mildly.”
The music industry eventually forgave the rock legend. He made a comeback as a country singer in the late 1960s and 70s, and found himself back on top of the music charts with a string of hits that included “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (has made a fool out of me),” “Thirty Nine and Holding,” and “Middle Age Crazy.”
“He never quit,” Williams said. “He never have up. Some people didn’t want to book him and the shows got cheaper and he didn’t make as much money. But his talent brought him through. And the people who had seen him back when he was singing rock ’n’ roll wanted to see him again.”
Williams briefly remarried again to Peter Malito from 1970 to 1972, but found happiness with Richard Williams, who she married in 1984. The couple have been together for nearly 40 years and own a real estate company in Atlanta.
Williams said she has been able to live her life in near anonymity and escape the unwanted attention she received as the “child bride” who nearly ended Jerry Lee Lewis’s career.
She wrote about her marriage to Lewis again in 2016 in “The Spark That Survived,” which she said is the “real story” of how she overcame the scandal and survived her tumultuous marriage to Jerry.
“I am not Myra Lewis anymore,” Williams said. “I am somebody else now. People have no idea who I was. I sold real estate for 20 years and I loved it. I made friends with people and cried at closings because I wouldn’t see them again. But I have had a different life here. One day I had a call from a man and his wife who I had just sold a house to. He called me and said ‘Myra, you’re not going to believe this. I just saw a woman on television who looked like you, sounded like you, and you know what her name was?’ I said, no. What? He said ‘Myra.’ I said well, yeah, that was me.’ He turned around to his wife and said ‘that WAS our Myra.’”
Lewis would go on to have four more marriages. Williams said she kept in touch with the singer over the years through their daughter Phoebe, but hadn’t spoken to him after he married her former sister-in-law Judith Brown in 2012. Judith had been married to her younger brother, Rusty Brown, Jerry’s cousin and longtime drummer.
Williams said Judith was unemployed at the time and was sent to help Phoebe take care of Jerry at the Lewis Ranch in Nesbit.
“Jerry was still doing drugs and was mean as a snake,” Williams said. “My poor daughter was having to put up with that and he was mistreating her. Rusty got Judith to go down there to help her take some pressure off of Phoebe.”
Williams said Judith saw an opening and got Jerry Lee to marry her.
“She’s a snake,” Williams said. “I knew exactly what was going on. But Jerry doesn’t care. He just wants somebody to bring him his food and take care of him. The worst part of it, is that he does not deserve Judith.”
Williams said despite her rocky life with Jerry Lee, she would relive it all over again. She said Lewis was a very sweet man who never really grew up, and lived his life like the rules didn’t apply to him.
“There is never going to be anyone like him again,” Williams said. “They made the movie and they couldn’t even put it all in there. They said ‘nobody is going to believe that.’ Yeah, but it really happened. It was bigger than life, the whole thing.”
She will always remember the happier times and recalled one funny memory in particular from a trip they took to see his parents in Louisiana.
“Usually I would drive, but that day I let Jerry drive and I read to Phoebe,” Williams said. “Phoebe was a child, maybe three years old. She loved to be read to. I was reading her a book about a little duckling who was lost and looking for its momma. He was walking around asking ‘Are you my mommy?’ I’m reading this to Phoebe and in the middle of this I paused and stopped to drink some water. All of a sudden I hear Jerry yell ‘well what happened to the duck?’ He had been listening to the story.”
