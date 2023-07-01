Doug Cooke was eight years-old when he first heard Little Richard singing “Lucille” on one of his father’s 45 records. There was something about the hoarse, wild, screaming voice along with the pumping piano sound and pounding beat that made him instantly fall in love with 1950s Rock ’n’ Roll.
But it was another piano playing Rock ’n’ Roll wild man known as “the Killer” who inspired him to become an actual performer. Cooke saw the 1989 movie “Great Balls of Fire” about the life and times of Jerry Lee Lewis and wanted to learn how to play just like his musical hero.
“My dad was a big fan of Little Richard and Chuck Berry,” Cooke said. “And when I saw that movie, I thought the music of Jerry Lee was really cool. I wanted to find out as much as I could about Jerry Lee Lewis and try to play it.”
Cooke, a boogie boogie piano player and Jerry Lee Lewis tribute artist who lives in Olive Branch, will be burning up the ivories playing some of Lewis’s hits and other popular Rock ’n’ Roll songs from the 1950s as the headliner at Celebrate Your Independence Fireworks and Festival in Olive Branch on Monday.
He will be joined by his band, “The Starck Uprights,” made up of bassist Ray Gann, guitarist Bill Darby, and Freddie Norman on the drums. All three backing musicians played with the late Jerry Lee Lewis on the road and in and around Memphis honky tonks during the legendary singer’s heyday.
“It’s going to definitely have a Jerry Lee flavor to it,” Cooke said. “I have a great band backing me. We’ll be playing a lot of Jerry Lee’s hits and some classic American Rock ’n’ Roll tunes, mostly from the 1950s.”
The show will be Cooke’s first in his adopted hometown. The Maryland native has been a resident of Olive Branch since 2019 when he moved to the Mid-South to be closer to the Memphis music scene.
“I am so honored and thrilled to play this festival because it is my new hometown, and everybody has been so great to me,” Cooke said. “So it is a perfect way for me to give something back to the community.”
Cooke learned how to play the piano from an old Bluesman who taught him some basic licks and how to play without having to read music.
“He basically taught me how to play by ear,” Cooke said.
Cooke has been playing rockabilly shows now for over 20 years, can currently be seen in the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in a touring show called “Cash, Killer, & the King. The show is a tribute to rockabilly greats Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley, all of whom got their start in Memphis at the legendary Sun Records.
Cooke said “Cash, Killer, & the King” is based in southern California, where he divides his time, but has also played shows at the casinos in Laughlin, Nevada, and occasional ventures out to the east coast now and then, mostly in Florida.
“I’ve been playing Jerry Lee for the past five years in that show,” Cooke said. “We’re like the three-quarters of a Million Dollar Quartet. We don’t have a Carl Perkins, but we do have a great guitar player in that show, Travis Daggett, who usually opens with a couple of Carl Perkins and Eddie Cochran songs. We were just in Florida recently, but we are mostly in the West - California, Arizona, Nevada, and Washington.”
Cooke said he was blessed to get to meet the real Jerry Lee Lewis several times over the years on tour. The real Jerry Lee even complimented his playing. He was also a friend of Lewis’s daughter Phoebe, and a frequent guest at the Lewis Ranch in Nesbit.
Celebrate Your Independence Fireworks and Festival will kick off at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 3 at the City Park. Cooke and The Starck Uprights will take the stage at 7 p.m. and play until 9 p.m. when the fireworks display begins. The show is free to the public.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody,” Cooke said. “You’ll hear some Jerry Lee songs, some Memphis rock, some boogie boogie, and some good American music. I think we might even end with “Great Balls of Fire” to get the fireworks started.”
