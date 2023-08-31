The late Rock and Roll music legend Jerry Lee Lewis will be memorialized with a life-sized bronze statute in Silo Square and a music scholarship in his honor
The statue will be placed in front of the soon to open Lucky Dog Music Hall & Bar and will show Lewis, who was known as “the Killer,” pounding away on a piano in his distinct style that made him a legend with classic songs like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta’ Shakin’ Goin’ On.”
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, who met Jerry Lee Lewis in 2018, said he has long wanted to do something to acknowledge the world-renowned music legend, who called DeSoto County and Southaven his home for more than 50 years.
The idea of a statue to honor Lewis was proposed to him by Donnie Chambliss, who worked with Silo Square developer Brian Hill and a committee who are raising money to make it happen.
“I think it is so appropriate to add this statue of Mr. Lewis, an iconic entertainer who lived in DeSoto County and Southaven for many of his latter years, in the first-ever entertainment district in our city,” Musselwhite said in an email.
Lewis, who died in 2022, recorded many of his early hits for Sam Phillips at Sun Studio in Memphis and was the “Last Man Standing” in the Million Dollar Quarter along with Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash. His career came abruptly crashing down in 1958 following a scandal involving his marriage to his 13 year-old cousin, Myra. He staged a comeback in the late 1960s and 1970s with a string of country chart toppers like “Another Time, Another Place,” “What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has made a Fool Out of Me,” and “Middle Age Crazy.” Lewis was inducted into both the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Hill said he loves the idea of having a statue to Lewis in Silo Square and thought locating it in the plaza outside of a live music venue was the perfect spot. Hill is the developer of Lucky Dog, which will be opening in late October.
“It is really cool for Silo Square to host this thing,” Hill said. “There is not a better place to put it than outside of Lucky Dog.”
Hill said they already have a 1/3 size replica of what the statue will look like done, which they showed to Lewis’s widow, Judith, this week.
“There is going to be a piece of the piano - not the whole piano - with Lewis playing the piano,” Hill said. “It will all be cast in solid bronze.”
The statue was created by sculptor Sonja Metcier, who Hill met last February while attending a Safari Club International convention.
“It is a big outdoors convention and she was displaying some of her American West art - statues of cowboys and indians and horses and wild buffalo,” Hill said. “I saw her work and thought it was spectacular. I asked her, do you ever do normal people?’ And she said yeah. So I said well, what about a life size statue of Jerry Lee Lewis playing the piano?”
Hill said it turns out that Metcier, who lives in Washington state, is a big fan of Jerry Lee Lewis and was interested immediately.
“When I asked her if she would consider doing it, her eyes got as big and round as a silver dollar,” Hill said. “She loves Jerry Lee Lewis and was inspired by the project. She was so excited about it.”
Hill said the model is currently at the foundry where they are blowing it up to life size and creating a plastic mold of it. The mold will then wrapped in clay be used to cast the statue in bronze.
“It will probably take 8 to 10 more months to have it finished,” Hill said. “It is a long process. But it is going to be solid bronze and that statue will last 1,000 years.”
Hill said once the statue is finished, Metcier will be personally transporting it on a trailer to Southaven.
“She wants to be here for the unveiling,” Hill said.
Hill said the statue is being made possible thanks to presenting sponsor F&F Construction and other businesses including Delta Regional Foundation. They are also accepting donations. More information and sponsorship opportunities can be found by visiting http://bit.ly/3OXLtTT.
The money raised will also go toward establishing a music scholarship in Lewis’s honor.
“It’s more than just the statue,” Hill said. “Whatever we raise above and beyond the cost of the statue is going into a scholarship fund. There is no cap on what we are trying to raise. It is all going to kids who want to be like Jerry Lee Lewis.”
Hill said they will have an unveiling in the Fall 2024.
