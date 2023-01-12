The long-time home of Rock ’n’ Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is for sale, despite calls by the singer’s son for the property to be kept in the family.
Lewis, who was known for classic hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going’ On,” died last October at age 87. He bought the Lewis Ranch on Malone Road, which is located in Nesbit out in the country about 20 miles south of Memphis, back in the 1970s and lived there throughout most of his lifetime where he raised his family and entertained other famous musicians.
The property though, was never in his name. Lewis was just as famous for having a string of ex-wives, run-ins with the law, and battles with the IRS.
The Ranch was put in a life trust under the name of Cecil Harrelson to protect the property from being seized and sold by the government for back taxes, and from falling into the hands of any ex-wives during his lifetime. Lewis was married seven times.
Harrelson was Lewis’s closest friend and road manager. He passed away in 2013 and the property now belongs to Harrelson’s three children.
The Lewis Ranch includes a six bedroom, 4,500 square foot home built in 1967, a guesthouse apartment, piano shaped swimming pool, and 30 plus acres with a large lake and other outbuildings. The property is appraised at $791,000.
Mary-Jean Ferguson, Harrelson’s daughter whose mother is Linda Gail Lewis, the singer’s sister, said her father agreed to the arrangement so that the Ranch could not be sold or seized while Jerry Lee lived there.
“My father was an honorable man,” Ferguson said in a telephone interview. “They were good friends. My uncle trusted my dad. He even lived on the ranch for a number of years there with my Uncle Jerry. When it was bought, it was put in his name. It has been in his name the entire time.”
Ferguson said had it not been in a trust in her father’s name, the ranch would have been seized by the IRS years ago. In 1979, the IRS seized cars, motorcycles, jewelry, guns and other property from Lewis to settle a $200,000 tax debt. The IRS came after Lewis again in 1984 and seized more items from the ranch. Lewis was found not guilty of tax evasion but filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and owed about $2 million to the IRS. The government was never able though, to take the ranch.
“They were trying to protect him,” Ferguson said. “And let’s face it, had it not been done this way, it would be gone. The IRS came knocking on our door trying to break the life estate where they could have it, and they never could do it.”
The potential sale of the Lewis Ranch has upset some of Lewis’s heirs.
Lewis’s son, Jerry Lee Lewis III, who goes by Lee, said in a statement on Facebook that he was shocked and deeply saddened when he learned the ranch was for sale.
“When I first heard The Ranch was up for sale I was at work,” Lee said. “Immediately after, anyone I ran into began asking me why I was selling my father’s home? As you can imagine living in a small town in Mississippi, that news travels fast. I was devastated.”
Lee, who grew up living at the ranch, said everyone knew that it was his father’s wish for the ranch to stay in the family.
“My entire life my dad would tell me how one day I’d raise my children here at the ranch like he was doing then and like I am doing now,” Lee said. “My boys Jerry Lee Lewis IV and Mason Kidd Lewis run in the yard and play with our dogs here. I spent my formative years here and I want them to do the same.”
Lee is calling on Cecil’s heirs to stop the sale.
“The Lewis Ranch is and was Jerry Lee Lewis’ home,” Lee said on Facebook. “Any friend or family member of Jerry Lee’s knew it was his wish that it remain in the Lewis family and not be sold off.”
While he acknowledges that the life estate protected the Ranch from asset forfeiture and losing it in a divorce, Lee said none of that is a concern any more and that it is “time to put it back how it belongs - in the Lewis family.”
Ferguson said her family has been very respectful of Jerry Lee Lewis’s legacy and family since his passing, but everyone knew this day would come.
“We do not want to disparage Uncle Jerry’s legacy. We do not want to disparage his son. We don’t want to disparage his widow,” Ferguson said. “I understand they are in a lot of pain. And when people are in pain, they lash out. So I am trying to chalk it up to all of that. But I am so upset that they said that about my dad. We waited to get everything sorted out, that way Lee had a chance to move Uncle Jerry’s things out. They have all known this a very long time that this was coming. It’s not a secret. It was a life estate. Uncle Jerry had the right to live there, but it was never in his name. It was always in my dad’s name.”
Ferguson said Jerry Lee never asked her father to change the life estate and that the ranch was payment for his years of service.
“I believe if my uncle had ever said to my dad ‘I want you to give this back and do this with it and that with it,’ dad would have gone to any lengths to make it happen,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said they resent the implication that their father “pulled a fast one” or engaged in “shady business.” The family released a statement on Facebook stating that “CH did not in any way orchestrate placing the property in a life trust. He merely signed the prepared document as requested. In later years, CH was comforted to know that the life trust had protected JLL. Had it not been for the life trust, the IRS would have seized it … No matter who sued JLL, the property was protected.”
They point out that their father and Jerry Lee remained friends until the very end and that he protected his friend’s privacy over the years and never cashed in on his fame.
“He didn’t share the sordid details of JLL’s personal life, or stories involving the Lewis family and friends,” the statement said. “He could have written a tell-all book that would have had consequences for JLL and those close to him. When he was approached to write a book, sell stories, give interviews for other books being published, he refused to do so. He never allowed greed or a moment’s notoriety to compromise his integrity. When he did speak of his friend, it was always with respect. Those of you who are accusing CH of acting with malicious intent or being self-serving, are ignorant of the facts and you are not being truthful. These false claims disparaging a dead man are shameful.”
Ferguson said it’s not feasible or possible to give the ranch back to the family. The matter is further complicated because her family doesn’t own the ranch outright. Cecil only owned two-thirds of the property. The other one third is owned by the heirs of Barnes, Jones & Warren, a law firm who was hired to sue a former girlfriend of Jerry Lee who forged Cecil’s signature on a quit claim deed back in the late 1970s to get it back in his name as payment.
“My father didn’t press charges because he didn’t want to embarrass Jerry Lee,” Ferguson said. “He pursued it in civil proceedings which means he had to pay lawyers. So they got one third of the estate to do that. Now, all three lawyers have passed away and their heirs are involved. So it is not so straightforward. It’s not fair for everyone to be saying just give it back. And that is definitely what Lee is saying.”
Ferguson said all of the heirs agree that the best thing for the Lewis Ranch is for it to be sold.
“When you have so many people involved, it is a recipe for disaster,” Ferguson said. “So by actually selling it, we are giving it a chance to actually become something. Somebody can take it and make it a museum if they want to or keep the property intact. Even if we wanted to keep it for a museum, the money is not there to do that. You are talking about a massive undertaking. It is very naive to think oh yes, we want to turn it into a museum.”
Ferguson said she hopes a potential buyer does something with the property. She would personally love to see the ranch become a retreat for musicians with a small museum, a nice restaurant overlooking the lake, and an auditorium for events and concerts.
“I would love to see it where somebody makes it where it would become a destination,” Ferguson said. “There is so much potential for that place. But that is not something that we can do.”
But as for the Lewis family having any claim to ownership of the ranch, Ferguson said that is just not the case.
“We are being unfairly slammed,” Ferguson said. “There are times that I just want to go on Facebook and say ‘please just look at the facts.’ Yes, we put this thing up for sale. If you go to the courthouse today, you will see that the deed has always been in my dad’s name. It’s a matter of court record. The documents support that. Phoebe isn’t chasing us for the ranch. She’s not protesting anything. She’s not online saying anything. I have always been a huge fan of my uncle. I always thought he was an amazing talent. We want to do the right thing. We want to make our dad proud in a way that he would find honorable.”
