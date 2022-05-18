Jerry Lee Lewis’s long-time road manager J.W. Whitten tried for years to get the music legend inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
But every time he brought the subject up, Jerry Lee just brushed it off. The honor seemed to matter more to the fans than the man himself.
“When I first mentioned being in the Country Music Hall of Fame he said ‘is Gene Autry in it?’” Whitten said. “I said, ‘I think he is.’ Then he said, ‘how about Al Jolson?’ I said, ‘no, I don’t think Al Jolson is. But Hank Williams is.’ He said, ‘well, we’ll just see. It would be an honor, I guess.’ But he didn’t lose any sleep over it.”
Lewis, a Rock ’n’ Roll pioneer who was responsible for the iconic hits “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On” and later made the transition to Country Music where he had a string of 34 Top 20 hits from 1968 to 1981, will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at a ceremony later this fall in Nashville.
The Country Music Hall of Fame made the announcement Wednesday that Lewis will be recognized as a “Veteran Era Artist” along with other inductees which includes the late singer Keith Whitley and music executive Joe Galante.
The 86 year-old Lewis was introduced on stage by Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Kix & Dunn who called Lewis’s snub by the Hall of Fame “long overdue” and “well deserved.”
Lewis, who was dressed in a red sequined jacket and white buck shoes, thanked the Country Music Hall of Fame for the honor.
“It’s pretty hard for me to find something to say,” Lewis said. “It’s great. It’s always an honor to be recognized. I am just overwhelmed that they have asked me to be here.”
Whitten said he spoke to Jerry Lee by phone just before he received the honor and could tell that he was touched by the recognition.
“I saw it in his face,” Whitten said. “I was very pleased. In the past, I didn’t dwell on it. But I wanted it to happen because of Jerry’s age. I wanted him to be alive to be inducted into it. And the veteran award is more rewarding than just being inducted into it.”
Whitten said Jerry Lee has always been and still is ‘Rock ’n’ Roll musically, but that he is also very country as well.
“It’s not really country,” Whitten said. “It’s Jerry Lee Lewis country and he adds his touch to it. I’ve always thought it was kinda Bluesey to me. But he loves those traditional country entertainers.”
Lewis grew up in Ferriday, Louisiana listening to his musical heroes Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams, and said he never imagined that he would one day join them in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
He returned to the country music charts after years of being blacklisted following the backlash over his marriage to his 13 year-old cousin, Myra, which derailed his career. Lewis had country hits with singles like “Chantilly Lace” and “What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me).”
“I’ve always loved country music,” Lewis said at the press conference. “It’s made more sense for me than anything. I like to get into it. I love the words to the songs, and they just seem to make a lot of sense.”
Lewis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. He said the wait was worth it.
“It’s been a while coming,” Lewis said. “I was wondering if they were ever going to induct me. I never really got into it too much. I’m sure they had a reason for it. But they’ve come around and we’re thankful for it.”
Whitten said he would like to see Jerry Lee honored by the Kennedy Center next.
“I have been conversing with the Kennedy Center,” Whitten said. “I would love to see him get that.”
