Normally at this time of year local hotels and restaurants in Southaven and DeSoto County would host Jehovah’s Witnesses visitors from all across the southeastern United States attending the annual three day convention at venues like the Landers Center.
But for a second year in a row, due to the ongoing global pandemic, the religious denomination has cancelled its nearly 6,000 in-person events in 240 countries and turned it into a global virtual event.
The Jehovah’s Witnesses, the largest convention organization in the world, have held conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.
Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesperson Robert Hendriks said the denomination couldn’t risk bringing thousands of people together for health concerns and instead decided to be safe and move it on-line.
“Our congregants have not been meeting in their buildings for the last 15 months,” Hendriks said. “And because our conventions are large and they are public and basically are global, it was important for us to make sure that were not only mitigated the risk, we eliminated it.”
He said the need to go virtual though hasn’t dampened their followers’ enthusiasm for attending the event.
“I think many of our brothers and sisters around the world expected it,” Hendriks said. “We are still virtual. Many of our Kingdom Halls are not being used for meetings anywhere right now. They have been meeting in small groups through Zoom. So everyone is used to being virtual.”
The convention is normally held from Friday through Sunday, but this year’s program will be delivered over six weekends through August in more than 500 languages to households throughout the world. The conference will reach an estimated 15 to 20 million people.
This year’s theme, “Powerful by Faith,” became available for streaming or download on Monday, June 28. Each session is about two-and-a-half hours long.
David and Linda Chrestman of Hernando have been attending conventions for most of their lives. They said while they will miss seeing other people in-person, they won’t mind staying home to watch it.
“When I was younger it was easier to prepare for the sessions, pack clothes for the family and enough diapers for the children,” Linda said. “But now, attending from home is so much more convenient as we get older and health problems creep in.”
David added that, “although it’s not the same as face-to-face and hand-to-hand, these streaming sessions are just as up-building as they were in person.”
The Knight family from Southaven said they have always enjoyed the conventions at the Landers Center and seeing friends from other areas that they don’t get to see that often, but added attending virtually has advantages as well.
Colt Knight said his favorite feature is always the popular Bible drama each year, but the screen at the convention center is so far away it’s hard sometimes for him to see. He’s looking forward to being able to watch this year’s drama “Daniel - A Lifetime of Faith” at home.
“It’s like a movie with surround sound,” Knight said.
Hendriks said church members will continue to meet virtually with their local members and will discuss the event as a group this weekend.
“They meet locally through Zoom,” Hendriks said. “They will have a half-hour discussion on a Bible topic. Then they will dismiss and retreat to watch it on Apple TV or whatever device they use to watch it. Then many will come back the same day or the following day to do a review with a small group. There is a fellowship component to it.”
The program is free and can be found on the web at www.jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available on iOS or Android, or streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others.
