This weekend at the farmers market the 41st Mississippi Army National Guard Category VI Jazz band will perform on Independence Day weekend Saturday, July 3 from 8:30 a.m. -9:30 a.m. and they will have fun children’s activities for the kiddos.
At 9:30 a.m. local artists Devan Yanik and Stephen Michael with MissiHippi Music will perform until noon. Local farmer, Kendall Cattle Beef will be grilling their Beef Master, Black Angus burgers on the front of the DeSoto County courthouse and will be selling different cuts of local steaks, roast and lean ground beef.
A special fundraiser will be held this weekend for the Palmer Home for children. A portion of each vendor's sales will be donated to charitable organization and they will be accepting donations from the public. Come visit their booth while shopping at the farmers market.
The Hernando Farmers Market is located on the quaint historic Town Square and is open each Saturday from May through the end of October. The market features, locally grown fruits and vegetables as well as fresh local milk, pork, cage-free eggs, local honey, canned and preserved items, knife sharpening, natural soaps and lotions, nursery plants, baked goods, cut flowers, herbs, fresh salsa and guacamole and more. Stop by the outdoor cafe and enjoy some baked goods and a brewed coffee with coffee beans roasted on-site.
Throughout the season, enjoy live music, free fitness classes and special events that will take place during market hours. The Children's Day Power of Produce (POP) program are the last Saturday of each month. As a Mississippi Certified Market, accredited by the Department of Agriculture and Commerce, you can be assured of fresh local food and products.
Credit cards and SNAP/EBT can be redeemed at the farmers market table for tokens to be used at vendor booths. WIC & Senior Vouchers are accepted. Children's POP bucks and SNAP Double Up Bucks incentives are redeemable for fresh fruits and veggies. SNAP/EBT transactions are DOUBLED for more fruits and vegetables with a Double Up Bucks grant from the Jackson Medical Mall.
For more information, email gmatheny@cityofhernando.org 662-449-9127
