DeSoto Central High School announced Saturday the hiring of Assistant Baseball Coach Justin Flake.
Justin Flake will fill the vacancy left by former assistant coach Jeff Walls, who is making the transition to coaching softball during the 2021-2022 school year.
Flake’s previous position was at Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi, for the 2020-2021 school year. As head coach of Choctaw County’s baseball program, Flake led the team to its first winning season in three years and the first district championship in four.
“I couldn’t be more excited to add Justin Flake to our coaching staff,” said DeSoto Central head coach Mark Monaghan. “He brings a lot of energy and experience to our program and his people skills and work ethic are off the charts.”
Before turning around the Choctaw County program, Flake worked as the head coach at Heritage Academy from 2017 to 2020. Under Flake’s leadership, Heritage Academy’s baseball team won the 2019 Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) AAA State Championship. Flake also received the MAIS AAA Coach of the Year award that same season.
“He is an outstanding communicator and focuses on building strong relationships with his players,” Monaghan said. “We are lucky to have him, and we will be a great fit for our program.”
DeSoto Central baseball ended the 2021 season with a record of 23-11 and finished third in their league. The softball team ended the season with a 22-11 record and finished second in their league.
“I feel like baseball is in good hands with the staff we have there,” said assistant softball coach Jeff Walls.
