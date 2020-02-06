House District 40 state Rep. Hester Jackson-McCray (D-Horn Lake) has been supported by the full House of Representatives in the challenge of her election by former state Rep. Ashley Henley of Southaven.
The House on Wednesday approved a resolution of a special committee reviewing Jackson-McCray’s 14-vote election victory over Henley. The resolution recommended that Jackson-McCray be permanently seated.
Henley challenged the November vote, claiming voter irregularities should seat her in the House instead of Jackson-McCray, or at least force a special election.
The vote in the House came on the voice vote.
The new House member, who has been active in the chamber since being sworn in at the start of the session last month, is the first African-American woman from DeSoto County to represent her district. Henley, a Republican, was a one-term House member who defeated Jackson-McCray four years ago.
The committee action came after hearing from DeSoto County election officials and both women involved in the dispute.
The issue got the attention of at least one presidential candidate in recent weeks in Democrat Mike Bloomberg, who released a statement following the Mississippi House vote.
“Rep. Hester Jackson-McCray is an inspiring woman and leader,” Bloomberg said. “She worked full-time as a nurse before becoming disabled. She is raising six grandchildren. And yet she’s never stopped trying to give back to her community and make her state a better place. She ran for office to help those facing challenges like her. She campaigned hard, and the voters elected her,”
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.