The issue of who should be the state Representative from Mississippi House District 40 has apparently received some attention from a current candidate for President.
Democrat Mike Bloomberg of New York weighed in with his support for state Rep. Hester Jackson-McCray (D-Horn Lake), who won the November general election over former state Rep. Ashley Henley of Southaven by 14 votes. Henley has challenged the outcome with a petition to the state House to have the results vacated and return Henley to the House floor.
Jackson-McCray, through her attorney, countered with three separate motions to dismiss the petition.
The Bloomberg statement was posted on the Mississippi campaign’s Twitter site late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28.
“Rep. Hester Jackson-McCray is an inspiring woman and leader,” Bloomberg is quoted as saying. “Winning by 14 votes is still winning and overturning this election would be undoing the will of the people. I will be one of many who will be paying attention to what happens.”
The latest news comes as the House Special Election Contest Committee scheduled its first public hearing on the issue on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at about 2:30 p.m. in Jackson. Jackson-McCray has been subpoenaed to appear before the committee at that time and the committee could vote on the issue at Wednesday’s meeting. The committee, made up of four Republicans and one Democrat, is chaired by state Rep. Rob Roberson (R-Starkville).
Jackson-McCray is already at work as the election issue is being settled. She was assigned to five committees by House Speaker Philip Gunn. They are: Conservation and Water Resources, Drug Policy, Energy, Gaming, and Public Utilities committees within the House.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.