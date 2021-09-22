Jack's Family Restaurants is coming to Olive Branch in October.
The company announced today that it will open its first restaurant in Olive Branch on Oct. 6 at 7488 Hack's Cross Road.
“Jack’s is thrilled to open this historic location in the Olive Branch community,” said Todd Bartmess, Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO. “We look forward to celebrating its grand opening with our neighbors by gifting free Jack’s breakfast for one month to the first 50 guests to make a purchase.”
The Birmingham, Alabama-based chain serves American style food with an menu that focuses on burgers, fries, sodas and shakes, sandwiches, fried chicken, and breakfast.
The restaurant design will include a large, open-concept dining room filled with natural light and a window through which guests can see their biscuits being made from scratch. It also contains porch seating with rocking chairs, a porch window and a drive-thru.
Jack's is currently hiring full and part-time team members including managers. To apply visit workatjacks.com.
