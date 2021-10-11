Wednesday will be a first in Olive Branch for one of Jack’s Family Restaurants’ newest locations. A new sit-down branch will welcome diners on October 13.
Jack's Family Restaurants is a fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in Birmingham, and is owned by AEA Investors. Restaurants feature sit-down dining, drive-thrus and takeout service.
This Wednesday, the first 50 customers to make a purchase on opening day will receive free Jack’s breakfast for one month.
“Jack’s is proud to be a community favorite,” says Todd Bartmess, Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO. “The relationships we share with our guests are truly special, which is why we are excited to celebrate the opening of this location by offering a special promotion to members of the Olive Branch community.”
The new restaurant is located at 7488 Hack's Cross Road. It features the Jack’s Southern Charm design, which includes a large, open-concept dining room filled with natural light and a window through which guests can see their biscuits being made from scratch, porch seating with rocking chairs and a porch window.
Customers can dine in or place their order for pick up at eatatjacks.com. The new location also offers catering.
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams said he was excited to welcome the new enterprise into town.
“We’re delighted to have another restaurant in Olive Branch,” said Adams. “They are a sit-down restaurant so we are glad to have them. We understand they are increasing their footprint in this area. They recently added one in Corinth, last month. I’m excited we’re a part of their expansion.”
Adams added that he was pleased the city of Olive Branch has the resources to welcome more businesses.
