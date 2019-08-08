Your DeSoto Times-Tribune was struck by a bunch of “gremlins,” you might say, on Wednesday and because of that your paper today is late getting into your hands, for which we sincerely apologize.
Wednesday is the day we put together the newspaper for Thursday, place our stories and photos, advertising, legal notices and classifieds. The computer age has allowed us to do that from our offices in Nesbit and then be able to transmit the page files to the Greenwood Commonwealth newspaper in Greenwood, about 110 miles away, which prints our publication for us.
A truck from there then drives our finished product to our Nesbit office, where it is then distributed across DeSoto County.
Late Wednesday afternoon into the evening, it was discovered that a file that helps paginate our classified pages and then puts the DeSoto Times-Tribune together to be sent to Greenwood for an unknown reason was gone. This discovery came while we were in the middle of our peak proofing and production period before transmitting the pages to Greenwood.
Extensive efforts were made to solve the problem, but they were unsuccessful. Compounding the problem was that while this was going on, our internet and internet-driven phone system was temporarily lost after a truck apparently struck a pole and knocked down the lines providing internet service to our office.
That prevented us from uploading the pages to Greenwood and in effect kept us from getting a newspaper printed and then delivered to you.
As you can see, the gremlins have gone away now and we’ve been able to solve the issue, for which we are grateful.
Again, we offer our apologies for what has happened, something that was out of our control. We continue working hard to provide news and information to DeSoto County, as we have done now for 180 years and will continue to do so going forward.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.