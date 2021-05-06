A national Islamic civil rights group is calling on officials in Horn Lake to immediately reverse their decision to deny a site plan for a proposed mosque.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy organization, said the city is likely in violation of federal religious law for turning down the proposed Abraham House of God Mosque on Church Road.
“It is in the city’s best interest to reverse course and approve the site because it appears they are in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (known as RLUIPA),” said Robert McCaw, CAIR director of government affairs.
RLUIPA protects individuals, houses of worship, and other religious institutions from discrimination in the application of zoning laws. RLUIPA’s protections can be enforced by the U.S. Department of Justice or by private lawsuits.
The city was served with a lawsuit last week by Ray Elk after the Board of Aldermen voted not to overturn the Planning Commission’s recommendation to deny his proposal to build a 10,000 square foot mosque on 80 acres of land along Church Road.
The board cited concerns over a lack of water pressure to provide adequate fire protection, traffic safety, and potential noise issues from any loudspeakers at the mosque.
Elk maintains that he spoke to city officials about his plans before he went through the planning process and doesn’t understand the reasoning behind their denial.
He sought permission to build 24 houses on two-acre lots, a cemetery, and a mosque. The Planning Commission turned down the cemetery and mosque.
Elk repeatedly assured the board that there would be no loudspeakers at the mosque. He believes the real reason his proposal was turned down is because of anti-Muslim bias.
One alderman, Charlie Roberts, announced that he had a change of heart after visiting a mosque in Memphis and would change his vote in favor of allowing the proposed mosque to be built.
McCaw said the mosque had already been approved by the city’s former planning director and that the aldermen were grasping at straws to find a reason to deny the mosque.
“They were harping on about why it should be denied based on theoretical noise concerns about the call to prayer and the speaker system that is not even going to be built,” McCaw said. “And if the same stretch of road can accommodate three churches, then there should be no reason to deny a mosque. This is a red herring to mask Islamophobia.”
McCaw said one of the city’s aldermen, John Jones, even expressed anti-Muslim views that informed his denial of the mosque. Jones was quoted in the media as saying “I don’t care what they say. Their religion says they can lie or do anything to the Jews or gentiles because we’re not Muslims.”
“When you look at the specific statements of Alderman Jones, he voted no against the site plan,” McCaw said. “It showed an anti-Muslim bias.”
Jones said he stands by his decision to vote against the mosque and rejects claims that he is anti-Muslim.
“They keep bringing up freedom of religion,” Jones said. “Religion has nothing to do with it. It’s the other things that are there that don’t fit the criteria for that area.”
Jones said he believes the city is on solid legal ground in denying the site plan.
“I’m not going to worry about it,” Jones said. “The area is zoned so there can be a church there. But it has to meet all of the requirements. And it has to be approved. It was denied and we upheld the denial of the planning commission.
“That building is way out of character for that area. There’s going to be traffic. There is going to be noise. He (Elk) keeps changing his mind. One time he says there isn’t going to be any noise. The next he says the speakers will reach three miles. So he doesn’t know what he wants to do, or he can’t tell us.”
Jones said he is not going to be intimidated by being called an Islamophobe.
“Number one, I don’t get intimidated,” Jones said. “And number two, I don’t say something unless it is the truth and I mean it. The homes have already been approved. What hasn’t been approved is the mosque and the cemetery and it’s not going to be approved as far as I am concerned because it still does not fit the criteria for that area. They haven’t changed my mind in any way, shape, or fashion.”
Mayor Allen Latimer said he never heard one person say anything about the applicant’s religion during the discussion.
“They expressed concerns about the noise and traffic and other issues,” Latimer said. “I think it was a very legitimate question to answer. It’s a busy two lane road. I know some people have tried to say that, but I never heard anyone bring up religion.”
Latimer said the city followed the zoning process and is prepared to defend itself against Elk’s lawsuit.
“It’s an ongoing process,” Latimer said. “It went before the planning commission. It was denied. The Board of Aldermen upheld the decision. Mr. Elk has filed a lawsuit. So this is the process.”
McCaw said CAIR has forwarded the matter to the Department of Justice for their consideration.
“It would seem this is an open and shut case,” McCaw said. “The prior city planner approved the site for a church. A mosque is no different for its affect on that plot of land. And it should be approved immediately.”
