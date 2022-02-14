Motorists traveling through DeSoto County on Tuesday, February 14, should make plans for lane closures both morning and afternoon.
Temporary lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 55, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Northbound and Southbound lanes of Interstate 55 just north of Highway 302 in DeSoto County will be affected.
MDOT crews will be repairing one of the high mast lights on the interstate and will have to close the interstate for a brief time to bring it down around 9 a.m.
The interstate will reopen shortly after that. I-55 will be closed again when the light is put back in place around 3 p.m. There will be additional temporary lane closures during the day, but traffic will be able to flow on the interstate.
Motorists are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews. Stay updated at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
