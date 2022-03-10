A proposal to form a regional interstate compact agency to help fund additional transportation projects that would collectively benefit residents in DeSoto County and neighboring counties in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas, stalled in the Mississippi Legislature and may be headed for defeat in Tennessee as well.
Mississippi Senate Bill 2716, which was introduced by Sen. David Parker, passed the Senate unanimously but did not make the legislative calendar by the midnight deadline on Wednesday.
The bill would create a three-state governmental agency called the RegionSmart Development District and the RegionSmart Development Agency of Greater Memphis to collectively cooperate on future planning, seek federal money to solve infrastructure problems, and promote economic development for the entire Mid-South region.
But according to one local lawmaker, the bill would give an unelected board broad powers including eminent domain to condemn properties, the ability to issue bonds and borrow money, and would not be subject to Mississippi open record or open meetings laws.
“It’s the most heinous piece of legislation that I’ve seen in my seven years here in the Mississippi legislature,” District 7 Rep. Steve Hopkins said on the Glenn Beck Radio Program.
Hopkins is chairman of the Mississippi Freedom Caucus, a group of like-minded elected officials who believe in limited government and individual rights. Hopkins and the group came out strongly against the compact, arguing that it is about regionalism, a practice of different quasi-governmental entities banding together who assume powers usually reserved for government to accomplish a cooperative goal.
“What it would do is it would set up a commission of people - five from Mississippi, five from Tennessee, and five from Arkansas - that are unelected people who could make decisions without government oversight,” Hopkins said. “They can issue eminent domain orders, take people’s property to do whatever it is they want to do.”
Hopkins said Parker, who chairs the Economic and Workforce Development Committee, sold his fellow senators on the idea of the compact because the federal government has been encouraging collaboration and has funds set aside specifically for regional compacts.
“In that area – the mid-south region – we have the largest cargo airport in the entire world in Memphis. We have a great logistical kind of crossroads including major interstates, railways and, of course, we have the river there, too,” Parker said on the Senate floor. “And what this would do is it would allow this unified group to seize on some opportunities in this manner.”
Parker pointed to the closure of the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River and how the compact would give the Mid-South a united voice to pursue funding to improve infrastructure like for a possible additional bridge that would cross the river in Mississippi that would benefit the entire region.
“They had some really exciting potential plans they would like to consider,” said Parker.
He also pointed to a safeguard in the bill that would require a majority of each state’s delegation to vote in favor of any proposal. The agency would be governed by a board consisting of 15 members appointed by the various mayors.
“That essentially gives each state veto power,” Parker said.
The compact would give RegionSmart the power to purchase, operate, maintain or build roads, airports, wharves, docks, harbors, industrial parks, bridges, tunnels, warehouse, grain storage or other commodity storage facilities, sewage disposal plants, passenger transportation facilities, and air, water, rail, motor vehicle and other terminal or parking facilities.
The agency would also be able to issue bonds, borrow money, lease facilities, charge fees for use of the facilities owned and operated by RegionSmart, apply for grants and funding from the government and non-government entities, hire employees, contract with individuals as well as government and non-government entities and to provide services.
“It’s scary because you are basically giving all the power to this commission of people,” Hopkins said. “That’s what this bill would do. It makes a compact of unelected officials in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi who can basically tax, they can issue bonds, they can take your land by eminent domain.”
Hopkins said when the Mississippi Freedom Caucus looked further into the legislation they found other red flags, the most troubling of which was the ability to use eminent domain to condemn property it might need for projects.
“We have an eminent domain law in Mississippi,” Hopkins said. “Well, this would subvert that law because they are giving them the power to do it and they are unelected.”
Hopkins said they also discovered that the people behind RegionSmart have ties to the Urban Land Institute, a global non-profit whose mission is to reshape and transform communities worldwide, and BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager which advocates for environmental sustainability and diversity issues.
RegionSmart and Urban Land Institute was part of the Equitable Development Challenge Event held in Memphis which provided three weeks of training on how to communicate about culturally sensitive issues, racial equity, the 1619 Project, Black Lives Matter in the workplace, and implicit bias test.
“The initial explanation in the Senate doesn’t cover any of this,” Hopkins said. “This is why we are elected, because we can be held accountable for bad positions. This would give cover to bad politicians. We just need this thing to die on the calendar and not even be brought up for a vote.”
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, who is a strong advocate for the interstate compact, blasted Hopkins and the Mississippi Freedom Caucus for spreading “gross misinformation” about what’s in the bill.
“This is all a smokescreen to mislead people by a radical right extremist organization called The Mississippi Freedom Caucus,” Musselwhite said. “The name sounds great, but don’t let it fool you. They thrive on a using great soundbites to mislead people. They are loyal to the political ideology of fighting government spending, even when spending ultimately provides a net positive result and benefit to citizens. The members are the same people who voted no to teacher pay raises and local bills for cities throughout other parts of Mississippi that have no impact on their districts and which are supported by local representatives and their citizens.”
Musselwhite called Hopkins’s comments ridiculous and false regarding RegionSmart’s affiliations.
“This is a non-political organization with the simple objective of using collaboration of three states to solve infrastructure problems and create economic opportunities that benefit all,” Musselwhite said. “This entity requires a voting majority for all three states before any action could occur and a unanimous vote for some matters. This provides more safeguards than a local county board of supervisors or board of aldermen.”
Musselwhite said unlike Hopkins’s assertions, the entity would be bound to open records and open meetings laws; would have a conflict of interest policy and code of ethics for the commissioners, officers and employees; has no taxing authority; and would be subject to state audit.
Musselwhite added that while the agency would have eminent domain powers, any action would need to be approved by a majority of members of each state and would have to follow the law for the exercise of eminent domain in the state where the property is located.
“Eminent domain authority is standard language in the legal creation of any public entity that has the need and power to receive and direct public funding for infrastructure projects,” Musselwhite said. “This is noting new and applicable only with infrastructure projects that provide benefits for the general welfare of the jurisdiction.”
Musselwhite said RegionSmart is a good proposal that could solve problems and benefit Mississippi. He pointed out that similar multi-state agencies in other parts of the country have proven successful.
Musselwhite added that the organization could potentially solve problems in north Mississippi like widening I-55 to help with congestion, enhance port facilities on the Mississippi River, help with non-transportation infrastructure projects such as sewer capacity extension and broadband, and a potential third bridge crossing the Mississippi River.
“There are grant dollars that exist solely for the multi-state agencies,” Musselwhite said. “I see this as a way to benefit North Mississippi by acquiring federal funding and private funding from business partners without burdening state funding mechanisms. This agency cannot hurt Mississippi, but only help. I would not advocate for this if I had not done my homework.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.