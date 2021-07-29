The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will open the newly constructed Interstate 269 Interchange in DeSoto County on Friday, July 30.
The new interchange is located at McIngvale Road. This project was geared towards increasing mobility and commerce to DeSoto and surrounding counties.
“This is a high-impact project that will make an immediate positive difference. This shows that good things can happen when city, county, state and federal partners work together,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District.
This $7.9 million project included paving, extensive earthwork, soil cement stabilization, drainage installation and more. The contract was awarded to Tanner Construction Company, of Ellisville.
This project was constructed concurrently with an $8.7 million Local Public Agency (LPA) project to realign McIngvale Road from north of Byhalia Road to north of Green T.
“This is similar to a ‘soft opening’ for a business. The project is not complete, but it is safe to open. It is still a construction zone, so be mindful of our workers, said Caldwell.
For more information on MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.