Cultural diversity was on display Saturday at the Landers Center with the revival of the International Festival, the first time the event has been held since 2017.
The event, called DeSoto Fest: A Celebration of Cultures, was hosted by the DeSoto County Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Theta Sigma Sorority.
Volunteer Telitha Bal said one of their members attended the last festival when it was put on by Hope Center and wanted to see it come back.
“She enjoyed it so much and thought that our chapter should bring it back,” Bal said. “So we reached out to the Hope Center and they gave us some contact information and the layout of what they did. So we just kind of tapped into their resources and brought it back.”
Bal said the festival is a great way for people of all backgrounds to come together and learn about different cultures.
“We decided we needed to have something else in DeSoto County to where we celebrate different ethnicities and nationalities here in our county,” Bal said.
DeSoto County has changed a lot from the 2010 Census to the latest Census, and Bal said there is a lot more diversity here than people may realize.
“I’m in the school system, so I see it a whole lot and am seeing the different ethnicities, which is reflective of our county,” Bal, an assistant principal at Lake Cormorant High School said.
The festival featured displays of different cultures in the hallway and had over 40 vendors inside selling different ethnic products and food trucks outside.
Layth Fethi of the Memphis Interfaith Project spoke to visitors about Islam and the Quran. Memphis InterFaith is a volunteer organization affiliated with the Memphis Islamic Center and is dedicated to building bridges, promoting, and understanding all faiths and cultures.
The group had literature and books available for people to take home and read to learn more about Islam.
“We believe we can trust each other by getting to know each other better,” Fethi said. “So we came here so that people can take home books and ask us questions.
Fethi said the Muslim community in the Mid-South has grown from one mosque in the 1970s to 10 mosques today.
“We had people stop by who have no idea what Islam is,” Fethi said. “Some people have a Muslim already in their family. We try to explain that we have more in common than differences because we do believe in Jesus and we follow him. But we as Muslims believe there is only one religion and that Muhammed, Jesus, and Moses and others all have the same religion, which is to believe in the one God.”
Stacy Dodd, founder of The Hope Center, said he is glad to see the international festival come back.
“We did the original one back in 2017 and it was a huge hit,” Dodd said. “The community loved it. Diversity is such a great thing and events like this are a way to bring people together for that common cause. We can meet each other and interact and learn how to help each other. It’s just a beautiful thing.”
The Hope Center is a non-profit organization which provides mentors to at-risk youth in grades 3-12 along with a safe place for them to play, learn, and grow while helping to foster skills and leadership training for the next generation.
“We love being a part of this,” Dodd said. “The Hope Center just wants to be out here and to maybe meet some people who want to sign up to be a mentor”
Bel said she was pleased with the turnout and is looking forward to having an even bigger festival next year.
“I would love to see the festival grow and take up the whole Landers Center,” she said.
