Tunica County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating an inmate who walked off from a work detail.
According to police, the inmate, Richard Patrick, was part of a work detail at the Paul Battle Arena in Tunica when he went missing around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday.
Patrick was being held by TCSO on a $5,000 bond for the charge of Taking of a Motor Vehicle. He is described as a 52 year-old white male and is approximately 5'10 and weighs 152 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Patrick please contact law enforcement officers at (662)-363-1411 or you may call Crime Stoppers at (662)-910-0400.
