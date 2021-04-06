Incumbents in Southaven easily cruised to re-election in primary voting on Tuesday.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite, who was unopposed in the Republican primary, was the top vote getter on the night receiving 2,128 votes. He will face off against independent Tommy Henley in the June 8 general election.
Voters also returned Alderman At-Large George Payne to the board. Payne scored a huge win over Austin Griffin with a 1,865 to 267 margin. He will face Democrat Brandy Gull in the general election.
"Thank you Southaven," Payne wrote on Facebook. "I'm honored to be the Republican candidate for Alderman At-Large. Let's do it again on June 8th."
Ward 1 Alderman Kristian Kelly, defeated Jennifer Brackin 209 to 82.
Charlie Hoots, who was unopposed in the Republican primary, received 281 votes and will face Democrat Nathan Reed.
In Ward 3, voters elected William Jerome 219 to 155 over Tim Allred. Jerome will face Arthur McLaurin in the general election.
Incumbents Joel Gallagher, John Wheeler, and Raymond Flores also were re-elected. Gallagher received 219 votes in Ward 4 over Brad Hodge ,who received 119 votes and Les Hooper with 80 votes.
Wheeler outpolled Scott Ferguson 318 to 153 in the Ward 5 contest and will face Democrat April Wright in the general election.
Flores defeated Kevin Tackett 394 to 146 in Ward 6. Flores will face Democrat Pamela McKelvy Hamner in the general election.
