Horn Lake Ward 6 will have a new alderman, while two more seats on the board are headed to a run-off election.
Robby Dupree defeated incumbent John Jones 153 to 113 in the Republican primary. John Whyte received nine votes.
Voters will also have to return to the polls to decide who will represent the city's At-Large seat and Ward 4. Danny Klein emerged as the top vote getter in the Alderman At-Large race with 525 votes, outpolling Chad Engelke, who received 326 votes and Regina Morris who had 202 votes.
In the Democrat primary, William Egner narrowly defeated Francis Miller 264 to 235 votes.
Ward 4 is also headed to a run off. incumbent Charlie Roberts outpolled David Young 64 to 55, while George Dixon received 20 votes. The winner will face Democrat Lisa Haynes.
In other races, Mayor Allen Latimer won his primary in his bid for a third term, defeating Donnie "Chigger" White 693 to 366. Latimer will face Democrat Jimmy Stokes II and Independent D. Cole Bostick.
"It's the first hurdle," Latimer said. "I am grateful for the support, but I have some more work to do."
Incumbent Michael Guice was re-elected in Ward 1 94 to 40 over Dustin Gentry and will face Democrat Lindsey Larson. Ward 2 Alderman Tommy Bledsoe and Ward 3 incumbent Jackie Bostick also won their primaries. Bledsoe defeated James Eubanks 217 to 126, while Bostick turned back a challenge from Kerry Rakestraw and Jessica Randle. Bledsoe received 85 votes to Randle's 36 and 19 for Rakestraw.
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson easily won her primary over Lukischa Lambert 116 to 27. There is no Republican in the race.
The run off election will be held April 27.
