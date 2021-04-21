Horn Lake Ward 4 Alderman Charlie Roberts is seeking a fourth term on the Board of Aldermen and faces Navy veteran and state Republican party activist David Young in the April 27 run-off.
Roberts received 64 votes in the Republican primary while opponent Young polled 55 votes, which wasn’t enough of a margin to avoid a run-off. George Dixon finished third with 20 votes.
Young, a disabled Navy veteran who owned two heavy trucking companies, said Horn Lake voters have an opportunity to make Horn Lake shine, but it will take better management and an alderman with integrity to do the job.
“People can look around and see that we are going the wrong way,” Young said. “The current alderman has been in office for 12 years and the city has gone steadily down, down, down. It is time for a positive change in Horn Lake.”
Young said the city’s streets are not in the condition they should be. The parks are not in the condition they should be. And the the cleanliness of the city is not where it should be.
“Everybody I talk to says we need more police. We need more firemen. We need better parks. We need our roads paved,” Young said. “We need a true conservative vision in Horn Lake. People need to be proud of where they live and we need to bring a sense of village back to Horn Lake and all work together to make it better.”
Young said he would bring morals and ethics to the board, and criticized Roberts for making decisions on his own without consulting the rest of the board.
“There have been many issues where he has gone above and beyond his reach and his scope of office,” Young said. “He makes a lot of promises, from cutting down trees to fixing sewer problems which is not his job. It’s the job of the entire board.”
Young poined to a recent example where Roberts told the owner of a local pawn and gun store that he could just go ahead and build a storage building without first getting a permit.
When the building was found to be out of compliance with fire and building codes, the owner was forced to come back to the Board of Aldermen to get a variance and could have been forced to tear it down.
“As an alderman, he stepped above his authority,” Young said. “The aldermen have to discuss everything. No one person in that building has the right to approve any building except the planning director.”
Young said if elected he will hold town hall meetings to answer resident’s questions and address their concerns.
“A lot of people don’t know who their alderman is,” Young said. “They need to know who we are, what we do, and why we do what we do. That’s one thing I will do. Every quarter I will have a town hall meeting. Whether the other wards want to do that, that’s their business. There will be one in Ward 4.”
Young said he believes his connections in Jackson in the legislature would also benefit Horn Lake. He worked as a field representative under Governor Haley Barbour and with the Mississippi Republican Party for four years.
“I know people in Jackson,” Young said. “I can bring that. The aldermen need to go to Jackson. The legislature always has a day for municipal officials. We need to bring our people down there and have an event just for the leaders of Horn Lake - like a Horn Lake Day. We need to have a relationship with Jackson. And I have that relationship. I know those people.”
Young also floated the possibility of asking residents to consider enacting a one cent tax that would be used strictly for parks or other designated projects.
“Everybody is afraid to talk about a tax,” Young said. “I’m not afraid of it. I’ve asked people if they would be opposed to a ten cent tax on a thousand dollars of their property tax to do those things - whether it is a penny for parks like Southaven. They all said no. They want services they don’t have right now. So we can do something like that and genuinely spend it on what we say. But it takes management and it takes ‘give a damn.’ And we are lacking that in Ward 4.”
Roberts, who has lived in Horn Lake for 35 years, has been an aldermen for 12 years and is running for a fourth term.
He said many of the criticisms his opponent is leveling at him - like poor roads, poor condition of the parks, and a lack of police - are all things he has been fighting for over the last 12 years and are already underway.
“I’m all about our community,” Roberts said. “I have worked on road projects. I have worked on trying to get us a street sweeper for the last eight years because we definitely need that to help keep our city streets clean. I am pro-police, pro-fire, and I support all of our employees. I have fought for our police department every year to increase their funds to hire more police. And I will continue to fight for the people.”
Roberts said public safety is his number one issue. He said he has been a strong advocate for hiring more police since 2009 and agrees the budget cuts in 2013 have left the city’s police underfunded.
“At the present time we only have 46 police officers, whereas in 2009 we had roughly 58 police officers,” Roberts said. “That has been my focus to get it to where we can get people hired. We need more patrol units so we aren’t running back-to-back calls.”
Roberts said he has also been working on getting the streets repaired and the city is now in Phase 3 of road projects.
“I’d like to continue working toward phase 4 and phase 5 and phase 6 and get all of our roads taken care of,” Roberts said. “I am proud of getting our road work done. We have started on our roads and we need to finish them.”
Roberts said he is also pro-business and points to his involvement in helping to grow the economy and expand the tax base by bringing Hardee’s, Bojangles, Golden Corral and Baskin Robbins to Horn Lake.
“I worked with the developer on Walmart and Aldi’s and helped 662 Tire Wheel & Auto increase sales by allowing them to upgrade their building on Goodman Road,” Roberts said. “And we have several new restaurants that I helped with. I have been a part of bringing several businesses to Horn Lake.”
Roberts said he is proud of the fact that he addresses issues, concerns, and complaints that citizens bring to his attention and resolves them as quickly as he can.
“I am all about the people and the community,” Roberts said. “One thing people say about me is that I get results. I don’t make decisions on my own. But I will make phone calls on their behalf.”
And despite the criticism aimed at him, he said he was glad to help the owner of Bullfrog Corner Pawn & Gun, which does $11.1 million in sales in Horn Lake.
“That man actually went to City Hall five times to get a business permit but we were shut down because of COVID,” Roberts said. “I actually did make a call and was told if he builds it they won’t make him tear it down. It wasn’t like I said ‘yeah, go ahead. No problem.’I am about helping the business owners.”
Lastly, Roberts said if re-elected he favors reducing property tax rates from 50 mills to 46.
“My goal is to get two mills reduced in the second year and two more mills reduced in the second two years while increasing our tax bases and businesses in the city,” Roberts said.
Roberts is asking voters to send him back for another four years to finish the work he has started.
“I love my city,” Roberts said. “ A lot of the things that have been stated about what needs to be done in Horn Lake I’m already working on. I’m ahead of that. But it takes time and it takes people being on the same page. I think we have a whole lot more to offer and I will continue to work hard to get things taken care of. I am always available for the citizens and businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.