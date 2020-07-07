The Mississippi Department of Health reported 44 new coronavirus deaths and 957 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state to a total of 32,214 cases and 1,158 deaths. 104 of those cases and two deaths come from DeSoto County.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of cases in the state, with 1,724. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County's 2591. In Mississippi, COVID-19 cases have increased by 40.2% over the last two weeks.
State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, named DeSoto County as one of the state's COVID hot spots during Facebook Live news conference on Tuesday.
"We are going to be in a sea of outbreaks, honestly," Dobbs said.
Dobbs also said he he is not surprised by Mississippi's heavy caseload, emphasizing that we are only in the beginning of this pandemic.
"It's not surprising," Dobbs said. "You can't put a lot of people together during the worst pandemic of the century and not expect something bad to happen."
Dobbs cited "foolish behavior" as the main cause of Mississippi's skyrocketing caseload, with many ignoring the public health guidelines that would slow the virus' spread. These guidelines include social distancing, wearing face masks in public and avoiding large gatherings.
