An April Fool's Day surprise is ongoing at area 51 ice cream in Hernando. The ice cream shop is giving away one scoop per customer, of their Blackberry Goat Cheese Ice Cream, on April 1 only.
The treat shop was requested to make the flavor for a national food magazine to be photographed.
Shop manager Jessica Green said it's a flavor they made in the past, but a special batch was made for a national publication.
"This is a flavor we've done before, my mom comes up with all our flavors," said Green.
Less than three gallons of the flavor was made and shipped to New York. The remaining pints are being given away at the Hernando location.
"Due to this not being our regular product you all know and love we have decided to GIVE AWAY one free scoop in a cup per person APRIL 1ST ONLY!!!" the shop posted on social media.
