Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said Wednesday that they do not know when the I-40 bridge will re-open, but that it could likely be months rather than weeks depending on the analysis.
The Hernando DeSoto Bridge, as it is officially known, was shut down to traffic Tuesday after a team of inspectors observed a fracture in one of the beams located toward the center of the bridge.
The crack was discovered by a team hired by Arkansas to examine the bridge as part of a routine inspection every two years.
“Right now we don’t know the answer to those questions. It’s plausible that this could be months rather than weeks,” said TDOT Chief Engineer Paul Degges. “We are hopeful that we can find a solution that will allow us to proceed with some traffic, but right now we just don’t know.”
The bridge was built in 1973 and carries about 37,000 vehicles a day.
Barge traffic passing under span has also been halted.
In the meantime, motorists will have to take the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.