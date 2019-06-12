Drivers on I-55 in DeSoto County recently no doubt have noticed the paving work going on, especially between Church and Goodman Roads in Southaven.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation Monday announced they have planned overnight ramp closures in the area from Tuesday evening through Thursday, June 13.
Hours that the ramps are closed will be from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. each night, according to a news release from MDOT Monday afternoon.
Both Church Road and Goodman Road exits will be affected. The action is due to the mill and overlay work being done on the interstate.
The resurfacing project on I-55 at those exits will cause alternating ramp closures.
The work will allow crews to mill and overlay asphalt on the ramps, which will be closed one at a time. Each closure is estimated to last four hours.
Drivers should expect delays and may have to find an alternate route. They are also asked to use extra caution when highway workers are present.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
