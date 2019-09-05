U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has announced the award of two grants worth $263,202 to provide technical assistance for feasibility studies on expanding economic development in two Northwest Mississippi communities.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has approved a $164,202 grant to the City of Sardis and a $99,000 grant to the City of Hernando, both to support feasibility studies on projects that could bring new job opportunities and revenue for their communities.
“The technical assistance financed by these Rural Business Development Grants will allow Sardis and Hernando to discover how best to use their assets to create jobs, tourism, and economic growth,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee.
“I’m pleased with the USDA investments in Northwest Mississippi, which can help this region make the most of its continued growth,” she said.
The grant to the City of Sardis will support an economic impact and feasibility study for proposed future development of the Sardis Lake Recreation and Tourism Complex in Panola County.
The Hernando grant will support a feasibility study and business plan related to maximizing the economic impact of the city’s recreational facilities and sports tournaments.
“We are eager to start working on the grant as it will allow us to asses our current recreational facilities and develop a plan to increase tourism, create jobs and provide additional revenue for the city,” said Gia Matheny, Community Development Director.
In addition to the grants to Sardis and Hernando, USDA Rural Development also approved a $75,000 grant to the Southaven-based Communities Unlimited, Inc. to support a project that provides technical assistance and business training to small businesses operating in 52 counties across Mississippi.