The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will host the fourth annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game presented by Renasant Bank at the Landers Center, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m.
Hustle staff are expecting as many as 2,000 students from schools all around the region to join them for a morning of financial education and basketball.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Renasant Bank for our fourth annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game,” said MaKinzie Foos, Memphis Hustle Director of Business Operations. “We’re excited to share financial literacy awareness with the youth in our community and having thousands of students on hand will provide us with a great atmosphere for our game against the Iowa Wolves.”
Each student who goes to the Financial Literacy Education Day Game will get a drawstring bag containing an educational Hustle poster as well as other Hustle swag.
“This partnership is a great platform to teach kids in our community about financial literacy while having fun cheering on the best team in the NBA G League,” said David Smith, DeSoto County Market President for Renasant.
The Hustle will also wear unique jerseys for the Thursday morning game against the Iowa Wolves. The special jerseys will then be auctioned off with the proceeds going to DeSoto Grace, a local nonprofit organization.
DeSoto Grace focuses on building relationships and helping people escape from unproductive tendencies. The organization helps community members who are in need of more permanent or consistent assistance programs.
The auction will be open from Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. until Feb. 17, at 11:59 p.m.
Tickets for the are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box Office, online at memphishustle.com, or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.
