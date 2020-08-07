Four of DeSoto County's 48 ICU beds are available, according to new COVID-19 data from the Mississippi State Department of Health. All ICU beds at Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto are occupied and four are open at Methodist LeBonheur Olive Branch.
There are 10 available staffed hospital beds remaining in the county, with 214 staffed beds occupied.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,038 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in the state on Thursday, as COVID-19 continues its surge statewide.
This brings the state to a total of 65,536 coronavirus cases and 1,848 deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of cases in the state, with 3,574 confirmed — with 50 new cases reported today. DeSoto County only trails behind the most populous county in the state, Hinds County.
There are 174 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state, one more than yesterday’s report from the state health department. 3,889 people in those facilities have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 810 have died.
In DeSoto County, there are four active outbreaks at long-term care facilities, with 44 cases reported in all outbreaks, including resolved ones. In all, seven people have died in COVID-19 outbreaks in DeSoto County long-term care facilities.
Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday. Under the executive order, which lasts for two weeks, every Mississippian is required to wear a mask at public gatherings and when shopping. Reeves also ordered grades 7-12 in eight counties to delay their return to school.
Yesterday, DeSoto County Schools delayed the start date for students one week.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune offers a daily COVID-19 update as new data from the state becomes available. Check back tomorrow for updated information.
