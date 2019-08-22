Special to the Times-Tribune
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Detective Greg Horton with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department received recognition from the U.S. Secret Service and Congressman Trent Kelly for being one of the Top 10 Computer Forensic Examiners in the country.
Detective Horton is on the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force and is ranked #4 in the country out of approximately 1200 examiners. This is the third year in a row Detective Horton has been recognized for being in the top 10 nationally.
U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge, Channing Irvin, presented Detective Horton with a plate commemorating this achievement saying, “Greg Horton…he’s been a true asset; he’s one of our subject matter experts.”
Irvin pointed out that Horton has performed over 2,200 forensic examinations and earned this award for the 638 he did in the past year.
U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly also congratulated Detective Horton for his outstanding investigative work, thanking him for his “…dedicated service to law enforcement and the nation.”
Detective Horton has served on the ECTF since 2011 and is a graduate of the National Computer Forensics Institute, where he now serves as an instructor in his field. The ECTF is a nation-wide program in which state, local and federal law enforcement work together to help solve crimes. DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said, “We appreciate being attached to the Secret Service. We are proud of Greg; Greg does a great job and I’m proud of him and proud of our department.”