The Desoto County city of Horn Lake, again this year held its annual Mayfest celebration at Latimer Lakes Park, 5633 Tulane Road. And, again it was a tremendous success. The event included a midway, carnival rides, vendors and – for the first time – an exciting rodeo, put on by MS Rodeo Productions.
The rodeo included cowboys from all over the south, who traveled to attend and participate; many of them seasoned riders who make rodeo not only a hobby, but in some cases a business on the national circuit.
Entrants paid a fee to ride the bulls and broncos, in some cases $1,000+ to get a chance at winning. And the audience of adults, parents, and children loved it, shouting encouragement for their favorite riders.
Prior to the first event of the evening, a children's “scavenger hunt” in the arena allowed kids 10 years old and under, to search for an unknown item that held a $20 bill. And it didn't take long for a young boy to find it, grinning with glee at the reward of his effort and showing the audience the $20 bill.
Then the opening ceremony followed, with a formal presentation of our US flag carried by a young cowboy on horseback. He stopped mid-field for the national anthem as the audience of specters and cowboys all rose to their feet.
As the national flag exited the arena, the announcer introduced the first event of the evening – bronco busting – and the first cowboy to ride, 28-year old Paxton Ray of Calera, Alabama riding “Pal.”
“Yeah, I'm a full-time electrician in Calera but rodeo is my passion. So, when I learned about the Horn Lake event, and that it was the first time a rodeo was happening here, I knew I had to be a part of it. So, here I am” he said with a smile.
Ray climbed up the stall fence, got down on Pal, and with attendants out in the arena to make sure Ray would be safe, the stall gate swung open and Pal took off running, trying to buck Ray off. But Ray, who has only been riding rodeo for 8 months and, of the 24 rides he's been on, only thrown 4 times managed a perfect run . . . 8 seconds on Pal, earning him 70 points.
Other riders then followed, in order of their pre-chosen time slot. and all trying to gain the most points and a perfect ride; not only on broncos but also in the bull riding competition that followed.
Asked if he rides bulls, Ray grinned, “I like the horses, and prefer them to getting stomped on by a 1,500 pound bull.” Other cowboys nearby, all nodded in agreement as they waited for their turn at the broncos.
This year's Horn Lake Mayfest was a rousing success, not only because of the many events to see, rides to enjoy, vendors, and attractions, but thanks to the city adding a professional rodeo for the very first time. Many visitors commented that they hoped it wouldn't be the last rodeo, and Paxton Ray of Calera, Alabama agreed. “If it's rodeo again next year, I'll be back” he added with a tip of his cowboy hat.
