A Horn Lake woman was identified as the victim of a fatal auto accident on Saturday.
The Tunica County Sheriff's Department responded to a call around 8:34 p.m. April 2 that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Old Highway 61 near the Sears Subdivision.
When first responders and deputies arrived on scene, 32-year-old Chasity Partridge, of Horn Lake, was located with serious injuries. She was transported to Regional I Medical Center in Memphis.
Partridge reportedly succumbed to her injuries, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department. She was pronounced deceased at 9:52 p.m.
Authorities identified one suspect as the driver of the vehicle that struck Partridge.
Kelvin Dawson, 35, of Tunica, was being held at the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office pending an investigation. On Sunday, he was booked for foreign warrant, fugitive, and holding/felony. He is currently denied any bond.
This incident remains under investigation by TCSO. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0004 or TCSO at 662-363-1411.
