Horn Lake Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Walmart money center Thursday morning.
According to Horn Lake Police Captain Joseph Keene, a black male entered Walmart at 4150 Goodman Road around 10 a.m.and went to the money center where he demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from one of the employees. The suspect then reached over the counter and grabbed money from the cash drawer.
Another employee saw the man running from the cash center and attempted to prevent him from leaving the store. The employee was pushed to the ground and sustained a cut on his head from the fall and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect was spotted leaving Walmart in a dark colored passenger vehicle and was last seen headed west on Goodman Road.
The store is back open and investigators are still in the process of gathering more information.
