Citing no fees and a chance to earn more in interest, Horn Lake officials voted to change banks and move the city’s money to BancorpSouth.
The city currently banks with Renasant Bank, but after reviewing bids by Renasant and BancorpSouth on a new four-year contract, officials agreed that it was a better financial decision to swap its accounts over.
“As much as I hate changing banks … BancorpSouth does have a more strongly structured bid with no potential of having to pay out for the banking services. With Renasant we could have to potentially pay out in fees.”
Robinson said the bids were different in a couple of areas - most notably on the interest rates and fees charged for transactions.
Renasant’s bid offered the option of paying .05 percent interest on municipal deposits, but the city could potentially end up paying anywhere from $4800 to $9000 a year in fees.
BancorpSouth’s bid offered the city two two options: a .06 interest rate and no fees, which would yield about $7800 in interest, or a higher interest rate of .12 and a cap of $750 a month in fees. That option would earn the city about $15,000 in interest and incur fees ranging from $4800 to $9000.
Robinson said Renasant estimated the city would average about $350 a month in fees, but would still make over $10,000 in interest once you deduct the fees by switching to BancorpSouth.
“With BancorpSouth, we have a higher possibility of making money with a higher interest rate, but it does have fees in that,” Robinson said. “The lower interest rate has no fees. That would still gain us money throughout the year.”
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson asked Robinson how long it would take to swap accounts if they decide to go with Bancorp South.
“I know with a household it is tedious,” Johnson said. “But I was just thinking about all of the accounts that the city might have and all the business that takes place here. What would you anticipate that looking like if it were to come to that?”
Robinson said the city has changed banks three times since he has been with the city and that it takes about two to three months.
“It takes several months mainly because each department we have to get a new banking deposit procedure in place. I have to order deposit stamps for each department,” Robinson said. “And then we have to go through our different vendors.”
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young asked Robinson if the city could ask Renasant to consider eliminating the interest they would pay the city in exchange for dropping the fees.
“I know everyone wants to make interest on their money,” Young said. “But half a percent? You’re making half a penny on one hundred. Do you think that’s an option they would do?”
Robinson said the city can not change the terms because it was done through the bidding process. Renasant was the only bidder the first time they advertised it and submitted the same bid the second time.
“The fees were kind of the stickler,” Robinson said. “I don’t think they will be willing to do away with the fees.”
Ward 6 Alderman Robby Dupree made the motion to accept BancorpSouth’s bid for the municipal deposits.
“We can make money in the long run,” Dupree said. “I think that’s the best option.”
