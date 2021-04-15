Horn Lake has agreed to split the costs with the developer of an 80-lot subdivision and the Interceptor Sewer District to build a meter station to service the new homes that will be built.
City Engineer Vince Malavasi told the Board of Aldermen at its special called meeting on April 8 that city officials met with the developers of the Baker Acres subdivision and came up with a mutually beneficial proposal to share the costs of the sewer work that will be needed and would save the city the cost of having to upgrade an aging lift station.
The subdivision is located just east of Mississippi Hwy. 301 and south of DeSoto Road.
Malavasi said developers were initially going to install a gravity outfall sewer line close to the city’s lift station, but because the outfall would be going to a line in the Interceptor Sewer District, they would have to build a new metering station at a cost of $240,000.
Because of the cost, developers then proposed building a lift station instead to tie the line into the city’s force mane at the lift station, which would not require them to build the costly new metering station.
Malavasis said the city’s lift station is in bad condition though, and will need to be replaced in the very near future. The cost to replace the lift station would be about $78,000, plus the city would have to accept the lift station from the developers and figure in another $84,000 with maintenance and depreciation for a total cost of $162,000 to the city.
Instead, Malavasi said the three parties came up with an idea of going back to the original plan of sending the outfall sewer into the Interceptor Sewer, eliminating both lift stations, and sharing the costs four ways with the two developers paying one-fourth each and the city and sewer district each paying one-fourth or about $60,000 apiece to build the metering station.
“It’s a win for us and I know it is a win for the developers and the Interceptor Sewer District,” Malavasi said.
Ward 6 Alderman John Jones asked whether building a new metering station was wise in light of Memphis’s plans to stop treating Horn Lake and Southaven’s sewage in 2023 when the contract expires.
DeSoto County, Horn Lake and Southaven are all served by the same sewer district. Memphis told Horn Lake and Southaven in 2018 that it would be ending the 40-plus year agreement which has led to lawsuits on both sides.
“What is this going to do with the present situation we are having with the city of Memphis?” Jones asked.
Malavasi said it is speculation at this point that Memphis will stop providing sewer service and that Horn Lake should not let that impact future growth.
“Do you stop development because of that?” Malavasi said. “Either way you are going to be adding these 80 lots. It’s going to be going to the City of Memphis.”
Jones said while he is all for continued growth, the threat of Memphis cutting Horn Lake off is still a possibility they need to consider.
“I didn’t say stop development,” Jones said. “I’m all for that. If they cut us off, then all that has to come back this way through the interceptor sewer because we’re not going to be able to build a (wastewater treatment) plant. That’s what I am talking about. It’s just something we need to think about before we get into an oops.”
Malavasi said they would still be having the same conversation even if the city wasn’t still connected to Memphis.
“You would still be putting in a metering station to go into that interceptor line,” Malavasi said. “It would just possibly be going to a new sewer provider other than Memphis.”
Mayor Allen Latimer said the agreement will save the city about $80,000 - and they get 80 new homes.
“By doing this we are saving the city a bunch,” Latimer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.