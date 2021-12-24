Horn Lake will replace a historical marker commemorating blues great and Horn Lake native Big Walter Horton which was accidentally toppled and damaged.
The marker was placed on Center Street alongside the Illinois and Central railroad tracks by the Mississippi Blues Trail in June 2008 near the plantation where Horton was born in 1918.
Horton, who died in 1981, is recognized as one of the greatest blues harmonica players of all time and a major shaper of the “Chicago sound” of urban blues.
Mayor Allen Latimer said they are not sure what happened to the marker, but found that it had been knocked down and needed to be replaced.
“It wasn’t vandalized or anything like that,” Latimer said. “Our crew mows around the sign and might have hit it and knocked it over. Whatever it was, it was just an accident.”
The city agreed to spend $3,597 for a new marker.
Latimer, who was on the county board of supervisors when the marker was dedicated, said he didn’t know much about Horton at the time, but came to appreciate his talent the more he read and heard about him.
“I didn’t know anything about him really until they put that marker up,” Latimer said. “But I read a lot about him and how he was one of the best harmonica players of his time. He played with some pretty big-time artists. I’m really proud to say that he was from Horn Lake.”
DeSoto County Museum Curator Robert Long, who covered the dedication ceremony as a reporter, recalled how another Mississippi blues legend who knew Horton was there that day.
“Honeyboy” Edwards, who was 93 at the time and very famous himself, rode the Amtrak train all the way from Chicago just to pay tribute to his friend,” Long said.
Edwards, a Blues Hall of Fame guitarist and singer, first met Horton in 1935 when he was 19 and Horton was 17 and struck up a friendship that lasted 70 years.
“He was the best,” Edwards said in 2008. “He was simply the best harp player I knew - and I knew a lot of good ones.”
Horton was born April 6, 1918 in Horn Lake, but his mother later moved him to Memphis where he taught himself to play harmonica at age 5. By age 9, he was playing for tips on street corners in Memphis and recorded with the famous Memphis Jug Band in 1927. Horton spent his early years traveling the Delta playing the dance and picnic circuit at house parties, fish fries, and juke joints.
Horton moved to Chicago in the 1940s where he played as a sideman for other blues legends like Jimmy Rogers, Otis Rush, Willie Dixon, and Muddy Waters, who defined the urban Chicago style blues sound. He was one of the first blues artists to record for producer Sam Phillips at Sun Records in Memphis in the early 1950s. “When Big Walter played, the blues fell over you,” Phillips said.
Big Walter was a shy and quiet man who found expression through his music, with solos that could last ten minutes or longer. He was content to be a sideman and made very few solo recordings, but his backup harmonica solos can be heard on many great blues recordings.
“He was extremely talented,” Long, a blues fan said. “He could play a harp like no other.”
Big Walter traveled throughout the United States and Europe and enjoyed late career success as blues grew in popularity with white audiences in the 1960s, and was active playing in blues clubs and festivals in the 1970s up until his death at age 63 in 1981.
Long said Big Walter will be included along with other blue artists in a blues garden that the DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Association is planning in the spring.
“We’re planning a blues garden with paved markers with engraved names of blues artists to memorialize them,” Long said. “Big Walter will be among them. He was truly a national treasure and is a treasure for Horn Lake for sure.”
